"Dogs! A Science Tail" Makes Its World Premiere at the California Science Center March 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs! A Science Tail, a hands-on science exhibition that highlights the dynamic nature of the bond between humans and dogs, and enables guests to experience the extraordinary way that dogs see, hear, and smell the world, will premiere at the California Science Center March 16, 2019. The highly interactive exhibition also invites guests to share personal photos and stories of their dogs on a photo wall. As a special daily feature, there will be live demonstrations of dogs in various roles, showing rescue, agility, sensory and service skills.

The exhibition will show how the ability to understand and communicate with each other lies at the heart of the unique relationship between humans and dogs, and what makes this one of the most successful interspecies partnerships of all time. Dogs! A Science Tail is created and developed by the California Science Center with support from Annenberg Foundation and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. PetSmart Charities®, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, is sponsoring the national tour.

Guests will be able to explore the world from a dog's perspective through a variety of hands-on exhibits. Experiences will range from listening to hidden sounds that dogs can hear but humans can't, excavating replicas of actual fossils to determine if they belong to wolves or dogs, walking a dog through an interactive neighborhood to understand how pets strengthen the community, or testing your pop-culture knowledge during a game of "Jeopawdy!" based on the show Jeopardy!

To complement the exhibit, the Science Center will feature the highly-anticipated documentary Superpower Dogs which is narrated by Chris Evans and takes audiences on an immersive IMAX® adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs. Superpower Dogs in IMAX® 3D will open at the California Science Center on March 16, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now for humans only . Pets are not permitted inside the Science Center*. Dogs! exhibition ticket prices range from $7.95 to $9.95. Discounted combo tickets for both the exhibition and IMAX movies are available. Additional discounts are available for California Science Center members, students, seniors and children. Groups of 15 or more may inquire about group discounts and reservations by calling (213) 744-2019. For tickets or further information, visit www.californiasciencecenter.org.

*The Science Center welcomes service dogs. A service dog is defined as one that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a guest with a disability. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, pets and therapy dogs are not service animals under the Americans With Disabilities Act and are not permitted in the Science Center. Service dogs must behave in a safe manner and be under control at all times.

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Parking is $12, cash only.

Annenberg Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally. Since 1989, it has generously funded programs in education and youth development; arts, culture and humanities; civic and community life; health and human services; and animal services and the environment. In addition, the Foundation and its Board of Directors are directly involved in the community with innovative projects that further its mission of advancing a better tomorrow through visionary leadership today. Among them are Annenberg Alchemy, Annenberg Learner, Annenberg Space for Photography, AnnenbergTech, explore, GRoW @ Annenberg and the Metabolic Studio.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is a unique community space featuring an interactive place for pet adoptions, an education center, and a leadership institute. Annenberg PetSpace focuses squarely on the mutually beneficial and dynamic bond between people and their pets, as well as the origins and science of that relationship. Annenberg PetSpace represents the latest extension of Wallis Annenberg's philanthropic work, which has long supported organizations and projects dedicated to improving the wellbeing of people and communities in Los Angeles, surrounding regions and throughout the world.

Media contacts:

Shell Amega | samega@cscmail.org

(213) 744-7496

Ari Swan | ariana@boutiquepublicity.com

Risa Chapnick | risa@boutiquepublicity.com

(818) 305-6053

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

http://www.californiasciencecenter.org

