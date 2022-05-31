Dogs, Electric Cars, Baby Formula, Home Improvement and Taxes Among Top Trending Topics for Experts on JustAnswer Platform This Spring

JustAnswer's latest quarterly Curiosity Report unveils what people worried about most this spring – and what's changed since 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer released data today showing that this spring – in comparison to the same time last year – people increasingly turned to the platform's experts for professional advice on their pets (especially pandemic puppies), home appliances, electric cars, etiquette, homeopathy and infant baby formula. At the same time, questions about appraisals and boats showed YOY declines.

These are just a few of the topline findings from the JustAnswer Spring 2022 Curiosity Report , which analyzes trends in its expert conversation volume from year to year and month over month for a look at the consumer zeitgeist.

A few additional highlights:

Questions in the "dogs" category are up 354% over 2021, which might correlate with the increased return to work for newbie owners. Cat questions increased 54% over 2021.

JustAnswer received more than 40,000 questions in the Home category this spring, with a 26% increase in the "Home Improvement" category, and 37% increase in the "Small Appliance" questions specifically.

The Wellness category on JustAnswer is up 3% YoY, specifically homeopathy (+64%) and Mental health (+20%)

JustAnswer got more than 180,000 tech questions this spring – an increase of 33% for "computer" questions specifically and 55% for "software" queries. Smartphone questions also rose 28% YOY.

For more details and access to the full report (which includes several of the most unusual queries we received), please visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/justanswer-curiosity-report-spring-2022 .

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

