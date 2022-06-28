Dogs Get a Boost of Fresh Nutrition: Wellness Pet Company Enters the Fresh Pet Food Segment to Supercharge Dogs' Kibble

Supercharging mealtime and pet parents' relationship with their dogs, Wellness Pet Company launches Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™

TEWKSBURY, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leave extra room in your refrigerator for Fido's new favorite mealtime addition. Making their splash into the fresh pet food sector, Wellness Pet Company, maker of premium natural food and treats for dogs and cats, today announced the expansion of their Wellness® Bowl Boosters® line with the launch of Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™. Expertly crafted to deliver health benefits pet parents can see and available in a variety of delicious flavors dogs will love, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ can be served alone as a nutritious meal or as a topper, as it is specially formulated to mix with kibble for a nutrition-supercharged bowl.

The new product line comes as pet parents explore more options for added nutrition, flavor, and enjoyment at dogs' mealtime. Recent research from Wellness Pet Company found that pet parents want to mix toppers with existing food, with 51% of fresh pet food users and 46% of those interested in fresh food wanting to mix it half and half with other dog food, like kibble.1 Specially crafted with premium protein, rice and a variety of vegetables, these new recipes provide added nutrition and taste to every dog's favorite kibble.

Focused on complete and balanced nutrition, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ recipes are made with real, healthy ingredients selected at the peak of freshness and then frozen to lock in nutrients. When serving Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™, pet parents will see high quality meats, healthy grains and vegetables, all clearly visible and identifiable to help support a lustrous skin and coat, all-day energy, digestion, strong teeth and bones and immune health. As part of its mission to provide natural nutrition that is the foundation of a shared life of wellbeing between pets and pet parents, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ energize the pet and pet parent relationship at mealtime, supporting all that they love to do together.

The new additions to the Wellness lineup of Bowl Boosters give pet parents four delicious recipes to choose from including: Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ Chicken & Butternut Squash, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ Beef & Carrots, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ Turkey & Sweet Potatoes and coming soon, crafted just for puppies, Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ PUPPY | Turkey & Rice.

"As pet parents, we seek fresh, whole-food ingredients for ourselves for the same reason we want them for our dogs: to see all-day energy, strong bones and immunity as we navigate life's adventures and share a life together," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, Veterinarian at Wellness Pet Company. "When you supercharge your dog's bowl with Wellness ® Bowl Boosters Freshly™, you supercharge all that you do together: more backyard frolicking, longer walks around the neighborhood, more road trips to that favorite trailhead, cozier cuddles, more energetic play dates, and of course more meaningful mealtimes."

Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ is now available in freezers at select PetSmart locations, online at PetSmart.com and Chewy.com, and will be available at Petco later this summer. To learn more about Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™, please visit wellnessbowlboostersfreshly.com or @wellnesspetfood across social channels.

About Wellness®: The Wellness® family of brands is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies, so that every recipe delivers proven health outcomes pets will feel and pet parents can see. Through the Wellness Foundation, we celebrate the mutually beneficial relationship between pets and people and the positive impacts these relationships have on health, happiness, and wellbeing. Learn more about our partnerships, programs, and actions at WellnessFoundation.org. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1Fresh Pet Food study conducted by Wellness Pet Company with The Valen Group, 2021

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company