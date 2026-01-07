Wellness Pet Company Introduces Wellness® Protein Bowls to Elevate Mealtime

Shelf-stable wet food pouches satisfy pet parents' demand for premium ingredients, convenience, and crave-worthy aroma.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, today announces the launch of Wellness® Protein Bowls, a new line of high-protein meals for adult dogs designed to elevate the dog food experience. Created for pet parents seeking quality and the appetizing aroma and look of fresh food without the high cost, mess, or refrigeration, Wellness® Protein Bowls reimagine what dog food can and should be.

Launching exclusively at PetSmart, Wellness® Protein Bowls deliver the culinary appeal of fresh feeding in a shelf-stable, resealable 6.2 oz. pouch, offering ease, variety, and elevated nutrition in every serving. They will be rolled out nationally in April 2026 with availability at a variety of retailers including national and independent pet stores and across e-commerce.

"Pet parents increasingly treat their dogs as family, and that mindset is reshaping how they approach mealtime," said Wellness Pet Global SVP of Innovation and Nutrition Greg Kean. "While many have gravitated toward fresh food brands for an exciting mealtime experience, they also face consistent pain points like high-price, storage demands, unappetizing aromas, limited variety, and messy feeding. Wellness Protein Bowls solve these issues head-on."

Created to give pet parents the elevated, real-food experience their pets crave without constraints, Wellness® Protein Bowls break the stereotype of wet food being mushy or unappealing by offering:

Real, visible ingredients like diced vegetables, cuts of real meat, and wholesome grains

Aroma and visual appeal that mimics home cooking. Each recipe is slow-cooked with familiar herbs and spices like rosemary, cumin, and thyme

Convenience. No refrigeration is needed until the product is opened, so no defrosting, no mess. Just open, serve and reseal

High-protein, complete and balanced recipes with meat, fish or poultry as the #1 ingredient

Wellness® Protein Bowls are available in eight irresistibly tasty recipes for adult dogs, each with protein as the #1 ingredient (Chicken, Beef, Duck, Turkey, Salmon, and Lamb). Wellness Protein Bowls do not contain added meat by-products, wheat, corn, artificial colors, preservatives or fillers. To learn more about products or to find an authorized retailer, visit wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of heritage, is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

