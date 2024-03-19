Dogs Have Been Evolving Alongside Humans for So Long, They Can Now Thrive On Plant-Based Diets, Studies Show

Earth Animal has been supplying well balanced plant-based diets for dogs for over 40 years

SOUTHPORT, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's true all dogs share the wolf as a common ancestor, recent studies reveal that they no longer need to eat like one. In fact, dogs have evolved so much in their time as companions to humans that they are now classified as omnivores like humans and can flourish on a properly formulated plant-based diet. The reason, experts say, is genetics.

Throughout domesticated dog evolution, they've developed ten genes that allow them to process starch-rich plant foods and thrive on omnivorous diets. What's more, the longest and most comprehensive study about the health of plant-based diets for dogs was recently completed, and it found that dogs maintained excellent health markers after eating a plant-based diet for a year.

"We've always known dogs do well on a complete and balanced plant-based diet," says Dr. Bob Goldstein, co-founder and head of veterinary product development at Earth Animal. "Over the years, we have seen friends and family raise healthy, happy, energetic, plant-based dogs. Now, the research has substantiated the evidence."

Earth Animal – a Certified B Corporation - is a reducetarian entity committed to reducing its reliance on animal protein within five years. A major step is the launch of Dr Bob Goldstein's Wisdom From The Seed, an air-dried plant-based dog food.

Properly formulated plant-based foods have many health benefits for dogs. Most plant proteins are hypoallergenic, and new studies show they may also improve gut health and digestion, increase longevity, and improve overall health and well-being. All of the proteins and ingredients in the Wisdom From the Seed recipe are hypoallergenic.

Plant-based foods also have numerous environmental benefits. Animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, requiring large amounts of land and significant water use. Further, it contributes to water and air pollution through fertilizers, untreated animal waste, and pesticides.

"Pet parents can significantly reduce a dog's carbon pawprint and help combat climate change simply by incorporating plant-based food into their diet one or even two days a week," says Dr. Bob. "Pet parents can also play a positive role with regards to animal welfare for animals being raised for meat."

Earth Animal's revolutionary new air-dried Wisdom From the Seed is formulated by Dr. Bob Goldstein. It is a plant-based dog food that surpasses traditional meat-based diets in nutritional content, fat, and amino acids. Dr. Bob's special blend of nutrient-dense protein sources consist of lentil protein, quinoa, sunflower seed protein, alfalfa juice concentrate protein, and potato protein. From The Seed offers 28% protein content, exceeding AAFCO standards for complete and balanced nutrition—including a complete amino acid profile. This innovative formula ensures optimal health and vitality for dogs of all breeds and sizes, boasting unmatched protein quality and digestibility. It has also undergone extensive palatability testing with overwhelmingly strong results. For more information, visit Earth Animal's website.

In 1979, Dr. Bob and Susan Goldstein, Co-Founders of Earth Animal, embraced the transition from conventional veterinary medicine to an integrative and holistic approach. They began creating natural products without toxic chemicals to treat their patients and family animals. Since then, Earth Animal's focus has been to pioneer a more holistic, humane, and sustainable way to enhance and preserve quality of life for dogs and cats. Their award-winning products are produced with purpose in the USA with Earth's finest ingredients.

Earth Animal products can be found at independent pet shops nationwide.

