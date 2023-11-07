DOGS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN NEW YORK CITY WITH AKC® MEET THE BREEDS®

The American Kennel Club, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Family-fun, educational event returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center 
January 27th-28th 2024 -

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's largest educational dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC® Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 27th and 28th, 2024. This family-friendly, canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed may fit their lifestyle.

A dog at AKC Meet the Breeds
A dog at AKC Meet the Breeds

"We are excited to be back at the Javits Center to host AKC Meet the Breeds and once again interact with tri-state area dog lovers," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "The Javits Center provides the incredible space to create a one-of-a-kind experience and offers the public opportunities to learn from breed experts representing their dogs and clubs and see exciting demonstrations of canine athleticism."

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and every breed in between, the showcase gives pet lovers the unique opportunity to:

  • Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds
  • Discover new breeds and talk to experts to determine what breeds work for their lifestyle
  • Learn about responsible pet ownership
  • See many fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills
  • Participate in games and photo opportunities with the whole family, including a Kid's Zone with crafts, fun, and games

For more information on AKC Meet the Breeds, please visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

