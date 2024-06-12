DOGS TAKE OVER ESPN THIS SUMMER WITH HIGH ENERGY AKC PROGRAMMING

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is thrilled to announce exciting programming coming to ESPN networks this summer.

"The canine and human athletes who participated in these competitions represented the best of the best," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "The sports are high energy, and the competition was fierce. ESPN viewers will be on the edge of their seats this summer."

Canine competitions kick off on Saturday, June 15th with the action-packed AKC Disc Dog Challenge, presented by The Farmer's Dog, followed by the wet and wild AKC Diving Dogs Challenge, presented by The Farmer's Dog, on Wednesday, July 3rd and culminating with the elite, ultra-competitive AKC Agility Premier Cup, presented by Tractor Supply Co, on Sunday, July 28th.

The AKC Disc Dog Challenge, held at UNC Asheville in Asheville, NC in early June, saw high flying canines and their humans participate in four unique games: Freestyle, Time Warp, Frizgility, and Far Out demonstrating new heights of canine athleticism, while taking fetch to new heights.

The AKC Diving Dogs took over the State Farm Stadium – home of the Arizona Cardinals – in Glendale, AZ. Record holding canine athletes compete in two divisions (Open and Lap) and two games (Air Retrieve and Distance) for bragging rights.

One hundred of the top agility dogs and handlers from around the country navigated challenging courses as they competed in the AKC Agility Premier Cup at National Sports Center in Blaine, MN. Agility teams competed in two early rounds, with the top 50 advancing to the finals. Competitors include past AKC National Agility Champions, AKC Agility Invitational winners, and AKC Premier Cup winners.

Mark your calendars so you don't miss a minute of the action:

AKC Disc Dog Challenge , Saturday, June 15 th at 1pm ET on ESPN2

, at on AKC Diving Dog Challenge, Wednesday, July 3 rd at 10am ET on ESPN2

at on AKC Agility Premier Cup, Sunday, July 28 th at 12pm ET .

Check your local listings for channel information.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.