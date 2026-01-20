Dogtopia Advances the Standard of Pet Wellness After a Record-Breaking 2025

Brand Advances Wellness-First Strategy with DASH, Technological Enhancements, and Spa Products

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading pet wellness franchise, today announced a momentous 2025, marked by strong growth, a decade-long streak of positive year-over-year same store sales growth and decreased new store opening costs. While the broader pet services category faced rising construction costs, Dogtopia emerged as the only brand to reduce average build-out costs year-over-year—significantly strengthening unit economics and ROI for its growing network of franchisees.

"At Dogtopia, we're not just adding more units—we're redefining what dog daycare can be," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "In 2025, we delivered a 90 NPS score, proving our parents love what our franchisees and teams are delivering. We doubled down on wellness, technology and efficiency so that every new location opens stronger, every playroom runs smarter, every franchisee can be more profitable, and every dog can live a longer, healthier, happier life."

Growth

Dogtopia enters 2026 celebrating massive momentum with nearly 5 million dog visits last year. The brand is poised to cross the 300-store milestone this year with 27 new agreements signed last year, building on a development pipeline of more than 250.

Leveraging an efficient store design, supply chain scale and disciplined value engineering, Dogtopia was the only national brand over the past three years to reduce average initial investment cost. Dogtopia's new 3.0 store design concept increased revenue-generating space by more than 10%, improving unit-level economics for franchisees while reducing build-out costs – all while preserving Dogtopia's uniqe positioning, standards for safety, cleanliness and playroom design. These improvements, combined with rising consumer demand for dog daycare and the dedication of Dogtopia's franchisees and team members, have helped extend the brand's streak of positive year-over-year same-store sales growth to 10 consecutive years.

Accolades

Dogtopia received top honors once again in two of the most prestigious franchise industry awards:

#1 in the Pet Care Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the 7 th consecutive year. The brand ranked #65 in the 2026 overall ranking, up 9 spots from 2025

Dogtopia is the largest pet services franchise in the world, with net growth of almost 80 units over the last three years. With a mature system and the highest brand awareness in its class, Dogtopia reported an impressive Net Promoter Score of 90, which is considered "world class" and ranks as the highest loyalty amongst any brand in North America.

Innovation

The 2025 launch of DASH by Dogtopia® has transformed the pet parent experience. As a proprietary daycare activity monitor integrated with the Dogtopia mobile app, DASH allows parents to track their dog's steps, distance and rest. Dogtopia's DASH leaderboards provide a ranking of dogs by distance in both the daycare and by playroom, where dogs are separated by both size and temperament. This gamified wellness ecosystem provides a level of transparency—beyond Dogtopia's live webcams—that is currently unmatched in the industry.

DASH was rigorously tested for several years inside active playrooms and approved for use in a social setting, making wellness trackable rather than assumed. Dogs in Dogtopia daycare average a remarkable eight miles of activity, equating to more than 70,000 steps a day.

As Dogtopia crosses the major milestone of 300 locations in 2026, the brand will continue expanding DASH and elevating its focus on dog health and wellness. On track to hit 500 locations by 2030, Dogtopia remains one of the fastest-growing brands and hottest franchise opportunities within the pet industry and beyond.

Dogtopia continues to invest in its spa product line – available at Dogtopia Shop and on Amazon– including individualized dog shampoos, conditioners, facial scrubs, wipes and deodorizing sprays for at-home use between Dogtopia spa appointments.

Dogtopia's success is also fueled by its purpose beyond profit. Its nonprofit arm, The Dogtopia Foundation, has sponsored nearly 800 service dogs for veterans, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to enabling dogs to positively change our world.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

