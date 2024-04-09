Dogtopia Awarded Franchise Times' 2024 Top Brand to Buy

Nation's leading pet services franchise wins prestigious Franchise Times Award again

PHOENIX, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise, was recognized again as a "Top Brand to Buy" in the pet category in Franchise Times' Annual Zor Awards. Dogtopia continues to dominate the pet sector due to its leading-edge weekly enrollment model, smart growth, and experienced leadership, all while prioritizing safety and wellness for all dogs.

This recognition marks the second time Dogtopia has won the Top Brand to Buy award, further proving the company's business and financial model, supported by the ongoing momentum. Dogtopia exploded in 2016 under new leadership and has been the leader in the sector driving the pet services industry forward with nearly 275 daycares across the United States and Canada. Dogtopia's leading safety standards, nationally certified training and unique recurring revenue model brings a stable and predictable operating environment to its franchisees which has proven resilient in economic headwinds.

"Dogtopia's success and growth would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our Dogtopia family as well as our Support Team," said CEO and President Neil Gill. "We are very proud to be recognized by Franchise Times again and continue to appeal to both the single unit owner who wants to exit the corporate world and start something exciting or the multi-unit owner looking to diversify their portfolio."

Franchise Times Zor Awards aim to help potential franchisees choose the ideal franchise for them by breaking down the hard-to-understand business vocabulary and showing them the best franchises to choose from. They provide a top pick and three runners-up in 10 categories. They interview the top-performing franchisees of each winning franchisor to provide a first-hand perspective of what it's like to work with the brand. These franchisees provide honest insight and advice to show prospective owners what it takes to drive sales and achieve success within the brands listed.

For more information about becoming a Dogtopia franchisee, visit www.dogtopia.com/franchising-us/.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Ali Molina, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Dogtopia