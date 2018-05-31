Dogtopia Debuts in Seattle with Aggressive Expansion Plans

Setting out to transform Seattle's pet segment by offering a sophisticated experience focused on trust, safety and transparency, a 12-unit deal was signed by entrepreneur and international investment banker, Yarden Silber. With a background in global business development, Silber has built his portfolio to include prominent positions in hi-tech start-up companies. As a graduate from Harvard University, Tel-Aviv University and the first Israeli to graduate with an Executive MBA from China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, Silber joins Dogtopia with a proven track record of growing businesses, and plans to further develop Dogtopia's presence throughout the region.

"Seattle's dog-loving community paired with its engaged pet parents make this market an ideal expansion hub for Dogtopia," stated Silber. "The brand has cemented itself as the leading dog daycare choice, and I look forward to providing local pet parents with peace of mind knowing our teams will take every measure possible to guarantee their dog's comfort and safety, while meeting all of their needs."

In addition, Dogtopia signed another franchise agreement for two units with Michel and Allison Rau, long-time customers at Dogtopia in Virginia who recently relocated back to Seattle.

Offering personalized care for pups in a fun, safe and comfortable environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard with its daycare's three key benefits: safe socialization, exercise and education. To foster complete transparency, pet parents are walked through a detailed facility tour while their furry children are evaluated for Dogtopia's open-play environment. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each room to allow pet parents to check on their pups from anywhere.

"We expect the 12-unit deal to act as a catalyst for larger multi-unit franchise deals across the US and Canada, inspiring savvy entrepreneurs and experienced franchisees to join the nation's leading dog care brand," said Alex Samios, Vice President of Franchise Development at Dogtopia. "With our proven business model and extensive franchise experience, we have been able to build an exceptional support team that provides our franchisees the training and systems to deliver high operational standards that cultivates our brand loyalty and growth strategy."

As the U.S. pet industry expects to surpass $100 billion by 2021, Dogtopia is clearly positioned to be the largest franchise in the pet industry. With more than 60 units sold so far in 2018 and 40 new openings scheduled, momentum has largely been driven by the company's unparalleled support and sophisticated brand and design. The demand for superior pet services is evident in Dogtopia's impressive 13 percent YTD comparable same-store sales growth on top of 15 percent in 2017.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 70 locations across North America, the brand is now the largest provider of specialty daycare in the United States. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

