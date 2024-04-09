Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Blvd Reopens Under New Ownership

Offering the Best Care for Your Furry Best Friend, Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Blvd is Now Open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Boulevard, part of the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has recently reopened under new ownership. Located at 11300 Beach Blvd., Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Boulevard provides award-winning services to dog parents in the community.

Providing personalized care for Jacksonville pups in a fun, enriching, and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. In keeping safety at the forefront, each of the playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on dogs' paws and joints.

Local owners Barbara Laska and Peggy Cunningham decided to re-open this Dogtopia for the community of Jacksonville. After being retired for three months, they both realized their deep-rooted passion for working and helping others, leading them to the decision that retirement was not suited for them. While looking into business opportunities, Barbara and Peggy learned about Dogtopia and decided this was the business they wanted to open, a business that helps pet owners and cares deeply for the dogs of the local community. With extensive business experience between them – Barbara, a former business owner, and Peggy, a CEO of a hospital company – they are well-equipped to run this Dogtopia as a state-of-the-art dog daycare facility in the area.

"After our dog passed away in June, my partner Peggy and I were considering getting a new dog, but what better way to cure that puppy craving than being surrounded by dogs every day," said Barbara. "We are very excited to re-establish this Dogtopia location in Jacksonville as a fun, comfortable and safe spot for dog daycare and boarding. At Dogtopia, we care about your dog, and, hand-in-hand with that, every dog is treated with respect and understanding."

Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Blvd also supports the Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world, funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org .

Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Blvd is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Blvd, call (904) 493-4933 or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/jacksonville-beach-boulevard/.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogtopia