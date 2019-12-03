Dogtopia Recognizes Outstanding Franchisees, Collaborates and Looks Toward 2020 at Annual Conference

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, recognized as the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, recently celebrated its annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the conference, more than 350 "Dogtopians" networked with fellow franchisees and partners, attended leadership seminars and participated in fundraisers for the Dogtopia Foundation.

Many exciting Dogtopia announcements from throughout 2019 were recognized including real estate advancements like Dogtopia locations on corporate campuses, the opening of the brand's 120th location and a system-wide Autism Employment Manual to equip locations with the tools needed to hire adults with autism. CEO and President of Dogtopia, Neil Gill, shared the brand's 2020 vision that put a focus on smart, sustainable growth and the conference continued with collaborative workshops taking place the entire weekend focused on marketing, hiring, philanthropy and more.

"This past year truly proved what can be achieved with dedicated and hardworking Dogtopians," said Gill. "I am thrilled to be able to come together and celebrate our accomplishments, and I look toward the future with a clear vision of what 2020 will bring. I am confident we will continue to be the leading dog daycare provider that independent owners, operators and dog lovers will choose to bring to their communities."

Dogtopia franchisees were awarded with several accolades to celebrate their success over the last year. A few award winners included:

Franchisee of the Year: Matt & Jolene Urbancic , Dogtopia of North Austin

Matt & , Dogtopia of General Manager of the Year: Allison Emanus , Dogtopia of North Austin

, Dogtopia of Canine Coach of the Year : Kirsten Ryder , Dogtopia of Manassas

: , Dogtopia of Manassas Noble Cause Award: Connie Emery-Walker , Dogtopia of Tysons Corner

, Dogtopia of Tysons Corner Rookie of the Year: Tim Parker , Dogtopia of Grand Rapids & Wolverine Worldwide

During the Dogtopia conference, Dogtopians had the pleasure of hearing from Academy Award nominated writer-director Josh Aronson on his moving documentary "To Be of Service," which includes an original song from Grammy-Award winning artist Jon Bon Jovi. Attendees also heard from Command Sergeant Major (RET) Gretchen Evans (and her service dog Aura), who served 27 years in the U.S. Army with nine tours of duty. She spoke on her life with a service dog and recently published book Leading From the Front. Additional events included the Dogtopia Foundation's annual Puppies and Prosecco mixer, which raised funds for the Dogtopia Foundation. Through the work of the Dogtopia Foundation, the brand has been able to sponsor 25 service dogs for veterans in need, employ 20 adults with autism in daycare centers across North America and support Chicago-based organization SitStayRead and its Keep Reading Celebration that provides books to more than 2,500 students.

With more than 120 locations across North America and Canada, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education. Dogtopia's fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings and many different types of business owners.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 120 locations across North America, the brand is the fastest-growing provider of specialty daycare in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change the world. To accomplish this, Dogtopia Foundation funds programs focused around three worthy causes: Services Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. The Foundation's aim is to identify needs, fill gaps and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in its areas of focus. By connecting dogs with organizations the Foundation supports, it will help returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential. For more information about the Dogtopia Foundation, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

