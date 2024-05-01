Dogtopia Teams Up with KONG for National Pet Month Sweepstakes

Nation's top dog wellness franchise is partnering with leading dog toy brand to give dogs the gift of exercise and enrichment

PHOENIX, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has announced its partnership with renowned dog toy brand KONG. These "top dogs" aim to bring educational webinars, blogs, and more to dog parents so they can learn how to optimize the wellbeing of their pups and build an even deeper connection with their furry family members. In honor of their collaboration, Dogtopia and KONG are hosting a sweepstakes to kick off National Pet Month.

Now through May 31, Dogtopia and KONG will award five pet parents one week of free dog daycare and a basket full of KONG toys. To enter, visit https://events.dogtopia.com/kongsweeps. A winner will be selected every Friday throughout the month of May. Full terms and conditions of the contest can be found here.

Open to all dog parents, Dogtopia and KONG's sweepstakes celebrates the joy of pet parenthood and highlights the importance of socialization, exercise, and enrichment for dogs during National Pet Month.

"We are thrilled to join forces with KONG to celebrate National Pet Month," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "At Dogtopia, our priority is improving the lives of dogs and their parents. We know that a safe and stimulating environment is crucial for dog wellness, and partnering with KONG allows us to extend that commitment beyond our daycare facilities. This sweepstakes is our way of showing appreciation for the unconditional love and companionship that dogs bring into our lives."

Whether it's bouncing, chewing, or chasing, KONG toys are popular for their durability and ability to keep dogs mentally and physically engaged. Combined with Dogtopia's commitment to providing safe, enriching play environments, the National Pet Month Sweepstakes promises to delight both dogs and their parents. As an added bonus, dogs can enjoy enrichment activities with KONG toys at all Dogtopia locations in the U.S. and Canada all year long.

"KONG is excited to partner with our friends at Dogtopia," said Sandy Howle, Canine Behavior and Training Specialist for KONG. "Enrichment and play are at the heart of what we do—and are essential to the health and wellbeing of dogs' daily lives. At Dogtopia, dogs experience vital play through quality time spent with certified Canine Coaches, playtime, and socialization in group settings, and enrichment with special activities and stuffed KONG Classic toys."

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit dogtopia.com. For more information about KONG, visit kongcompany.com.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit dogtopia.com .

About KONG:

Founded in 1970, KONG toys encourage play, satisfying instinctual needs and strengthening the bond between people and their beloved animals. Beginning with its pioneering KONG Classic dog toy, the company now offers a full range of products for dogs. Visit kongcompany.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ali Molina

[email protected]

SOURCE Dogtopia