Dogtopia Unveils Healthy Dog Central to Help Dog Parents Fulfill New Year's Resolutions for Their Furry Best Friends

"At Dogtopia, happy and healthy pups are at the heart of who we are," said Dogtopia president and CEO Neil Gill. "Our facilities focus on quality of care by providing a healthy, safe and fun environment for dogs to develop positive behavior, exercise, socialize and learn to be a well-balanced pup. While we are proud of the experience we provide for dogs in our care, Healthy Dog Central helps us extend our expertise to pet parents worldwide as they seek to improve their pup's health in 2018."

In addition to content about proper feeding schedules, foods for shiny coats, vaccines, clean ears and more, Dogtopia will host weekly interactive Facebook Live segments in which pet parents can ask questions and receive answers along the way. The Live Q&As will take place on Dogtopia's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/dogtopia/) according to the schedule below. All content will be accessible at Healthy Dog Central.

Environmental Biologist – Lorraine Rhoads

Tuesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. EST

Tuesday, February 6 at 3 p.m. EST

*Lorraine covers topics related to toy safety, car/travel safety, safe cleaning products and emergency preparedness

Veterinarian – Dr. Antje Joslin

Tuesday, January 23 at 3 p.m. EST

Tuesday, February 13 at 7 p.m. EST

*Dr. Joslin covers topics related to vaccination, spay/neuter, first aid, heartworm/flea/tick and diet and exercise

Animal Behaviorist – Colleen Demling

Tuesday, January 30 at 7 p.m. EST

Tuesday, February 20 at 3 p.m. EST

*Colleen covers topics related to training, separation anxiety, barking, chewing, pool safety and several others

Log onto today to www.dogtopia.com/healthydog to get a head start on your dog's resolution or submit a question to one of Dogtopia's experts!

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joint wear and tear. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. Dogtopia's fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request. With more than 65 locations across North America, the brand is now the largest provider of specialty daycare in the United States and will continue expansion by franchising with successful entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

