Leading with Care: Virbac Becomes a Human-Animal Bond Certified Company

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced that Virbac Corporation (Virbac) has become Human-Animal Bond Certified, making a major commitment to training and education and expanding its partnership with HABRI, announced earlier this year. The Human-Animal Bond Certification, created by HABRI and the NAVC, provides a deeper understanding of the health benefits of pet ownership and human-animal interaction and how this information can be deployed at the clinic level to improve veterinary medicine.

Virbac becomes a human-animal bond certified company.

"A strong commitment to the human-animal bond is in Virbac's DNA," said President and CEO of Virbac North America Giovanni Abruzzini. "Becoming a Human-Animal Bond Certified Company signals Virbac's deep commitment to advancing research and education that supports the well-being of people, animals and the veterinary teams who take care of them."

Virbac is offering the training course to their employees, and in the first 30 days since becoming certified, almost 250 have completed the training. Initial response from the Virbac team is overwhelmingly positive, and plans to extend the training are already underway.

Virbac is stepping into a new chapter of industry leadership with the Human-Animal Bond certification now achieved across its entire North American operation. With its U.S. and Canadian teams unified under this scientific framework, Virbac is positioned to deepen its impact on the human-animal bond, not just as a corporate value, but as a driving force behind everything it does next.

"Providing continuing education to veterinary professionals across the world is NAVC's core mission," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill, who also serves as Vice Chair of HABRI's Board of Trustees. "We continually look at what is on the cutting-edge of veterinary medicine and how that will shape the future. The Human-Animal Bond is at the forefront, and partnering with organizations like Virbac and HABRI on this work helps veterinary teams better understand the bond between pets and their owners."

Launched in 2018, the Human-Animal Bond Certification course is a comprehensive, science-based program for veterinary professionals. Participants learn practical ways to incorporate human-animal bond principles in daily practice, leading to more meaningful client interactions and stronger support through difficult conversations. Since 2018, more than 1,325 veterinary professionals have become Human-Animal Bond Certified.

Veterinary and veterinary technician students may register for the Human Animal Bond Certification on VetFolio, the NAVC's industry-leading digital platform, which provides online virtual learning and engagement for veterinary professionals.

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health. For more information visit vet-us.virbac.com.

About NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; informs the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

Media Contacts

Virbac: Lacey Fielder, 785-223-1261

NAVC: Ellen Edmonds, 407-580-6084

HABRI: Becca Thomas, 614-633-5158

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)