DOGTV Gathers World's Leading Pet Specialists for Free Virtual Event to Prevent Post-COVID Dog Separation Anxiety Epidemic

Hosted by celebrity pet expert Harrison Forbes , Your Dog's New Normal will feature "dog talks" by a robust lineup of experts including world renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell , celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo , renowned veterinarians Dr. Marty Becker and Dr. Courtney Campbell , veterinary behaviorist Dr. Nicholas Dodman , and dozens more . Topics will help pet parents better understand the issue of separation anxiety by teaching them everything from how to recognize the signs, to training tips and ways to address the issue moving forward. There will also be appearances by pup loving celebrities including Jane Lynch , Scott Hamilton , Emmylou Harris, Skip Bayless , Renée Felice Smith and more. The full list of speakers is available here .

Millions of dogs are anticipated to be affected by separation anxiety when businesses and schools fully reopen and pet parents return to a pre-pandemic schedule. DOGTV conducted a survey of over 1,000 dog parents across America. What they found was stunning:

58% of dogs are currently showing symptoms of separation anxiety when parents prepare to leave the home.

of dogs are currently showing symptoms of separation anxiety when parents prepare to leave the home. 45% display symptoms of separation anxiety when left home alone.

display symptoms of separation anxiety when left home alone. Yet, 62% of pet parents are not doing anything to prepare their pets for more alone time.

of pet parents are not doing anything to prepare their pets for more alone time. Pandemic pups were 20% more likely to have separation anxiety when left home alone, compared to dogs adopted before the pandemic.

when left home alone, compared to dogs adopted before the pandemic. 65% of dog parents aren't currently comfortable leaving their pup home alone for the duration of an eight-hour workday. Only 14% feel ready to let Fido be alone for more than nine hours.

"While dogs loved this past year spending unlimited hours with their humans, the pandemic has left them vulnerable to developing a fear of being home alone," says Gilad Neumann, CEO of DOGTV. "We want to do everything we can to ensure pets stay comfortable at home when their parents are gone. I'm excited to offer pet parents an opportunity to hear from top animal experts so they can learn how to identify the signs of anxiety and ultimately prevent separation anxiety in their dogs."

Your Dog's New Normal will be hosted on DOGTV, which can be viewed through streaming, cable, or online, and does not require a DOGTV subscription to attend. DOGTV is partnering with the North Shore Animal League to raise awareness around separation anxiety in dogs. From now until the end of the year, DOGTV will donate $10 to the North Shore Animal League for every new subscription that uses the code NEWNORMAL during sign-up. For more information and to sign up for the free Your Dog's New Normal event, visit dogtv.com.

About DOGTV:

DOGTV has a singular mission: to improve the lives of dogs and their parents with highly accessible, fun programs scientifically developed for canine enrichment. Via 24/7 cable and streaming channels, millions of pet parents worldwide rely on DOGTV daily. Using years of research by some of the world's top animal researchers, scientists, veterinarians, dog behaviorists, and trainers and after receiving five patents on content methods, DOGTV created special programming to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and support their natural behavior patterns. Many of these shows are timed to the natural rhythms of a dog's day. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety and/or other related problems. In addition to its made-for-dog content, which offers a variety of programs that encourage relaxation and stimulation, the channel has a range of other fun, educational, and entertaining segments for pet parents that can be found on the DOGTV app. DOGTV was launched in 2011, as the first cable network for dogs and is now owned in part by Discovery. To learn more about DOGTV, please visit: www.dogtv.com

