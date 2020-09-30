DOGTV Learns A New Trick With Vimeo OTT

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOGTV is kick-starting the 3rd quarter of 2020 by upgrading their subscription software management to Vimeo OTT, focusing on being an even more customer and user-oriented company. The upgrade offers subscribers a streaming service as user-friendly as Netflix, and just as seamless across devices. It also provides a simplified user interface that is easy to use for all users. You can view the new experience at https://watch.dogtv.com.

What's new on the DOGTV app:

More Content for Dog Parents including DOGSTAR, Dog Chef, Dog A-Z, Veterinarian and Trainer Advice, and Exclusive Interviews

Available on More Apps! Now on XBOX and watch soon on Samsung TIZEN

A DOGTV Annual Membership with Treats! Treats include exclusive discounts, forums, and access to new content.

"You and your dog can continue to enjoy the scientifically designed content to enrich your dog's environment (based on 60 scientific studies) and give them entertainment and relaxation during long days at home with an upgraded look and feel providing easier navigation within the app," said Gilad Neumann, CEO DOGTV.

DOGTV is currently available in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and South Korea. The company plans to expand their growth in additional markets, focused on those that have a large dog ownership population.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help relax and entertain them when home alone or in anxious situations. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs' environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day.

