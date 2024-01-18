DOGUARY (FEBRUARY) IS PUP PLUS ONE MONTH AT STAYPINEAPPLE

Throughout the month of February, pets stay free at Staypineapple hotels nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of February, Staypineapple is celebrating Valentine's Day by waiving pet fees all month-long with its annual Pineapple Pup Plus One offer. Travelers can also show the furriest members of the family some extra love with surprise add-ons, in addition to Staypineapple's standard pet amenities that include collapsible water bowls and doggy waste bag dispensers to take home.  

February is for lovers, Doguary is for pet-lovers!
"We are a company of pet owners and dog-obsessed team members, so we know how tough it can be to leave your furry family companions behind when traveling," says Dina Belon, President at Staypineapple. "Our hope has always been that Staypineapple guests feel at home when staying at one of our hotels, and we believe that pets should feel just as comfortable as the humans."

Staypineapple proudly proclaims being a "dog-obsessed" hotel group, boasting some of the most flexible and accommodating pet policies in the industry. In addition to this self-proclamation, Staypineapple has recently received a number of recognitions and accolades in the pet-friendly category, including being the recipient of Gold and Silver Medals in The Seattle Times "Best Pet Friendly Hotels in the PNW" People's Choice Awards, as well as being named "The Most Pet Friendly Brand" by Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards.

Where other hotel brands charge upwards of $75 per night for pet fees, Staypineapple's standard pet fee is $29.95 per night, which is waived for stays in February when booked direct at www.staypineapple.com. Staypineapple also welcomes guests to leave pets in the room while out on an adventure (using the My Owner is Out Exploring door hanger, of course), while the industry standard at most other hotel brands restricts guests from leaving pets alone in the room. Staypineapple's hotel staff can even stay in touch with the owner via text message updates to ensure everything is well back at "home."

Those interested in booking the Pineapple Pup Plus One package for February stays can visit the Pup Plus One website, call the Staypineapple reservations department at (866) 866-7977 or enter promo code PUP when searching availability at Staypineapple.com.

About Staypineapple
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on InstagramTikTokFacebook, and Twitter

SOURCE Staypineapple

