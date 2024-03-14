Döhler Ventures invests in Vertosa - A Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Life Science Beverages

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Döhler, a global provider of natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions, and Vertosa, the market-leading infusion technology company for cannabis and hemp products, announce a strategic research and development partnership for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. This partnership is set to spark a new wave of innovative life science products in the beverage sector.

The Best of Two Worlds

Vertosa Inc. Vertosa Inc.

While Vertosa will continue to handle its category leading Cannabis and Hemp infusions, Döhler will develop natural ingredients and ingredient blends to complement Vertosa's offering. Those blends can contain everything from natural flavors, natural colors, juices, botanical extracts to sweetening solutions.

Under the terms of the partnership, Vertosa will benefit from Döhler's research, development and application expertise and its vast experience in the beverage space. This partnership will give Vertosa access to Döhler's prime product portfolio and technologies to co-develop innovative beverage formulations and proprietary infusion technologies for successful lifestyle beverages.

An Alliance of Expertise and Excellence

Benjamin Larson, CEO of Vertosa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Through Döhler's partnership, we're not only gaining a treasury of knowledge but also the capabilities to co-create intellectual property that brings success for customers with a new range of life science beverages. This union is about more than innovation; it's about setting the gold standard for what cannabis beverages can and should be."

The collaboration includes an investment from Döhler Ventures, the company's entrepreneurial investor, focused on startups within the global Nutrition & Technology ecosystem. Dr. Sebastian Dreher from Döhler Ventures adds, "We're thrilled to support this collaboration. The investment reflects the long-term commitment to both the relationship and product categories, being driven by Vertosa's professional management, thought leadership and market momentum."

Building the Future Together

Both companies envision this partnership as a pioneering step toward a robust future for a new generation of life science beverages and beyond, combining Döhler's global reach and natural ingredient and application expertise with Vertosa's leading infusion technologies.

Paul Graham, CEO Döhler North America, emphasizes, "Teaming up with Vertosa is a game-changer, propelling the market trend to new heights. By combining our expertise in natural ingredients with Vertosa's infusion technology, we're not just innovating, we're leading the way together. It's real, it's authentic and it's a step into a future where we explore the possibilities for enhanced and better drinks. We can't wait for what is coming and we know it will be successful both ways."

This collaboration is expected to elevate product development to new standards, offering consumers enhanced sensory experiences and supporting the rapid expansion of the cannabis and hemp ingredients in the beverage industry.

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a service-first, science-backed cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with nanoemulsions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, stability, and taste.

Vertosa works closely with each step of the beverage supply chain. Their knowledge of the complicated legal landscape, along with their commitment to quality and safety, enables products to launch successfully in accordance with each market's unique regulatory framework.

Vertosa's innovative infusion technology has been rigorously tested and easily fits within existing product manufacturing processes, earning the trust of mainstream product makers such as Boston Beer Company, GT's Living Foods, and Mary Jones Soda Co.

Vertosa is a Founding Board Member of the Cannabis Beverage Association, a Founding Member of the Cannabis Beverage Council for the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, and their CEO is the current Vice Chair of the Board for the National Cannabis Industry Association. Vertosa has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 42 pioneers to watch in the green rush.

Explore Vertosa's science at www.vertosa.com and connect with them on LinkedIn .

About Döhler

Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. Döhler is all about mastering sensory performance and nutrition. Being sustainable by nature, Döhler helps to nourish the world better: Good for people – Good for planet.®

Döhler's ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. The comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavours, natural colours, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions.

With more than 45 production sites, 75 offices and application centres, Döhler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. More than 9,500 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D, focused on science, technology and innovation are committed to making Döhler's customers successful.

"WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE." describes Döhler's integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology as well as sensory & consumer science. Döhler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.

For further information, please contact Marketing Communication:

Vertosa: Chelsea Brown, Phone: +1 805 551 7064, Email: [email protected]

Döhler Global: Katharina Wallace, Phone: +49 176 3027 4461, Email: [email protected]

Döhler North America: Caroline Martha, Phone/WhatsApp: +55 19 998289736, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vertosa Inc.