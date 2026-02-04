Dohmen Company Foundation Unveils 2025 Impact Report

Report highlights growing momentum in advancing Food Is Medicine solutions nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohmen Company Foundation, a private foundation guided by a vision of life without diet-related disease, today announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a year of focused progress, new partnerships, and expanding national impact in advancing a healthier future for all.

The report outlines how the Foundation is driving change through its three strategic pillars – Research and Public Awareness, Grant Making, and Impact Investing – to strengthen the Food Is Medicine ecosystem and embed nutritious food more deeply into healthcare, education, and everyday life.

"We're seeing meaningful progress and growing momentum," said Rachel Roller, President and CEO of Dohmen Company Foundation. "Across the country, awareness is increasing about the role food plays in health. Our work shows how focused investment and partnership are helping advance practical, scalable food-based solutions and moving us closer to our vision of life without diet-related disease."

Advancing Research, Partnerships, and Scalable Solutions

Through its research and public awareness work, the Foundation is helping advance scientific discoveries to better understand how today's food environment influences health and behavior and the public's perspective on key issues. These efforts are designed to deepen awareness, help U.S. consumers make healthier choices, and lay the groundwork for lasting, systems-level change.

In 2025, the Foundation welcomed Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit fresh produce and nutrition education provider that improves the health of children and families in under-resourced communities. The Foundation also deepened its support of existing partners, including FoodCorps, which is strengthening school food systems, and the Food Is Medicine Coalition, which is advancing medically tailored meals as a sustainable component of healthcare.

Through the Dohmen Impact Investment Fund, the Foundation continues to invest in mission-driven, for-profit companies scaling nutritious food solutions, including Everytable, ModifyHealth, and its newest investment, Mealogic, which is expanding access to personalized nutrition through a scalable platform serving healthcare and wellness partners nationwide.

Impact by the Numbers

The report underscores the growing reach of the Foundation's work, including:

More than 712,800 people impacted in 2025

Over 462,100 schoolchildren reached through food education programming last year alone

33.7 million nutritious meals served since 2019

Impact spanning 50 states and the District of Columbia

More than $30.5 million in grants awarded since 2019, and

More than $35.5 million invested in for-profit, mission-aligned companies via the Impact Investment Fund since the Foundation's inception.

"A future without diet-related disease is within reach," said Roller. "But it will require sustained commitment, collaboration, and the courage to do things differently. This work shows what's possible when we invest in solutions that address the root causes of disease — not just the symptoms."

The full 2025 Impact Report is available at DohmenCompanyFoundation.org.

About Dohmen Company Foundation:

With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy. After exiting the life science industry in 2018, Dohmen shareholders transformed the multi-generational family-owned business to a private foundation. Today, Dohmen Company Foundation advances its vision of life without diet-related disease in three powerful ways via: its investment fund focused on accelerating the growth of for-profit social businesses with proven food solutions that improve human health, traditional grant making dedicated to increasing the impact of charitable organizations aligned with our vision, and through research and public awareness of the surging rates of diet-related disease that threaten our national wellbeing. For more information, please visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tami Kou

[email protected]

Dohmen Company Foundation

SOURCE Dohmen Company Foundation