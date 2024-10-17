DoIT Announces First Taiwan-Made AI Solid-State LiDAR System

Targets Hundred-billion Dollar Domestic Autonomous Vehicle Market

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) launched its Discovering Technology Treasures pavilion today (October 17) at the 2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall. During the opening, the DoIT announced the first Taiwan-developed AI Solid-State LiDAR system. This Solid-State LiDAR AI Perception Technology, funded by DoIT and developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), improves the precision and performance of the sensing capability of autonomous vehicles and boasts an accuracy that surpasses even well-known algorithms. Collaboration is underway with Compertum Microsystems, a MEMS company backed by leading connector supplier LOTES, to seize the hundred-billion dollar market.

Chang, Neng-Kai, the Senior Specialist of DoIT, indicated that the MOEA invests tens of billions of dollars annually in innovative tech research to lead Taiwan's industry transformation. A total of 64 technologies were selected to be showcased at the TIE, with works from 10 research institutions such as ITRI, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), and the Automotive Research & Testing Centre (ARTC), collaborating with the industry to focus on target business opportunities in fields such as AI, semiconductor, smart manufacturing, sustainable development, biomedicine, and textiles.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) demonstrated various industry AI applications. Among them, ITRI's Programmable Platform MicroAI 4D-SiP Solution for Autonomous Drones miniaturizes AI computers to the size of a fingernail. This solution utilizes programmable packaging to integrate AI and various sensors into a single system. This allows drones to collect data from different nodes, such as detecting temperature and humidity, thereby enhancing their autonomous operational capabilities.

As the market for the global satellite communication rapidly grows, the importance of low-orbit satellites has risen due to its global network coverage that is free of geographic restrictions. The Micro Complex Internal Pipe Coating System Technology, developed by the MIRDC, provides high uniformity, hardness, and corrosion-resistance for the internal coating of micro metallic pipes of diameters under 4 mm. The coating reduces the rate of fuel concentration reduction inside the pipe by 6.5x to effectively protect the pipe and extend the life of low earth orbit satellites. The technology also meant production localization of key components in satellites, ensuring that the design of essential components can remain confidential.

Taiwan is a globally recognized bicycle kingdom and the second largest exporter of bicycle components in the world. Supported by the DoIT Technology Development Program, ITRI is developing advanced sustainable carbon reduction technologies for the bicycle industry, targeting major carbon emitters such as bike frame materials, tires, and the coating process. These include non-T6 treated aluminum alloy, high performance recycled carbon fiber reinforced polymer, environmentally friendly low-temperature climate-resistant coating, and high-compatibility recycled rubber tires. The introduction of such carbon-reduction technologies can reduce up to 20% (or about 30 kg) of carbon emissions from the entire bicycle.

The Technology Development Program is a long-term focal point for the DoIT, MOEA, aimed at providing technical solutions and leading Taiwan's industry toward a new future. To learn more about these and other technologies, we cordially welcome everyone to visit the Discovering Technology Treasures pavilion in the Innovation Pilot Section at the Taiwan World Trade Center Exhibition Hall from October 17 to 19.

