DOJ Senior Trial Counsel Amy Kossak Joins Ropes & Gray's Government Enforcement Team

Kossak Expands the Firm's False Claims Act Practice

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray is expanding its renowned government enforcement group with Amy Kossak, who joins the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C. from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Amy brings significant experience to our global client base, enhancing Ropes & Gray's government enforcement and white-collar capabilities, especially on False Claims Act matters, for which Ropes & Gray is ranked Band 1 in the Chambers USA – Nationwide "False Claims Act" table. Ropes & Gray's team is recognized for helping its clients mitigate potential FCA liability, navigate enforcement actions, and resolve litigation.

"We welcome Amy to the firm. She was a formidable leader in matters for the DOJ spanning the pharmaceutical, biotech, health care and insurance industries. Her strong understanding of the FCA, her broad knowledge of our clients' industries and her deep government experience are valuable to our clients," said chair Julie Jones.

At the U.S. Department of Justice, Amy served for a decade in the Civil Division, most recently as a Senior Trial Counsel in the Fraud Section and, prior to that, for a time as Counsel in the Office of the Assistant Attorney General. In that role, she provided strategic advice to seven political appointees and managed some of the most sensitive matters on DOJ's docket.

At the Department of Justice, Amy also handled a landmark skilled nursing facility case that was contentiously litigated over four years and resulted in a $145 million settlement, the largest of its kind in the Department's history. Amy also secured recoveries of $20 million and $45 million in FCA cases involving two separate medical device companies, raising novel questions regarding the reach of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

"Amy's experience and practical, business-focused approach will help grow and continue to distinguish Ropes & Gray's litigation & enforcement practice. Our team provides clients with the highest level of expertise spanning critical areas. Amy's arrival will further strengthen our Band-1 ranked team," said managing partner David Djaha.

"The health care industry continues to be a major priority for DOJ's False Claims Act enforcement efforts. In recent years, DOJ has been increasingly focused on identifying new sources of potential FCA liability, particularly related to the management of health care companies that receive federal funds from Medicare or other sources," said Laura Hoey, partner and co-chair of Ropes & Gray's litigation and enforcement group. "Amy will immediately strengthen our award-winning team of FCA litigators around the world, and her insider perspective will enhance our service to clients in these areas."

"Ropes & Gray is a litigation & enforcement powerhouse, especially for private equity, health care and life sciences clients seeking to successfully navigate high-stakes investigations and complex litigation. I was drawn to the firm because of its stellar reputation in the FCA space, its practical-yet-strategic approach to investigations, and its deep knowledge of the enforcement landscape, which gives it credibility with government investigators and provides tremendous value to clients. I also was impressed by the firm's position as the leading law firm for female lawyers, with 33% of its partners being women," said Amy. "I am thrilled to be joining this accomplished team."

Amy is the second partner to join Ropes & Gray's global litigation & enforcement practice in the last four weeks. Antitrust partner Jackie Grise joined Ropes & Gray in Washington, D.C. in March, bringing to clients and the firm her more than 25 years of antitrust litigation experience and expanding a team of veteran antitrust lawyers.

About Ropes & Gray

The firm has approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, D.C.

