Ropes & Gray Expands its Antitrust Team with Arrival of Jackie Grise

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray is expanding its veteran antitrust ranks today with the arrival of Jacqueline Grise, a partner based in Washington, D.C.

"In this heightened era of antitrust scrutiny, Jackie understands where regulators are focused, and has successfully led pivotal deals across sectors that are important to Ropes & Gray clients," said Julie Jones, chair. "We are excited Jackie has joined our team."

Jackie, a Chambers-ranked practitioner, brings more than 25 years of antitrust experience—and a strong understanding of government antitrust enforcement priorities—to Ropes & Gray's global client base. She has successfully guided antitrust reviews in headline deals in which U.S. antitrust enforcers have issued "second requests." Her recent work includes representing:

Horizon Therapeutics in its $28 billion acquisition by Amgen, the third-largest all-cash transaction in biotech history. After an extensive investigation, FTC filed suit seeking to block the transaction on the novel theory that it would allow Amgen to leverage its portfolio of "blockbuster" medicines to "entrench the monopoly positions" of two Horizon rare disease medicines. The matter was the FTC's first litigated challenge to a pharmaceutical merger in more than a decade. Shortly before the PI hearing, the FTC announced a settlement that ended its challenge to the deal. The outcome marks a rare occasion for FTC to settle and is the only "behavioral remedy" that the FTC has accepted in the past eight years.

One Medical in its $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon.

acquisition by Amazon. Arena Pharmaceuticals in its $6.7 billion sale to Pfizer.

sale to Pfizer. Intersect ENT, a supplier of drug-eluting stents, in its $1.1 billion sale to Medtronic.

sale to Medtronic. Finicity Corporation, a leading provider of real-time access to financial data and insights, in its $985 million sale to MasterCard.

Jackie expands Ropes & Gray's award-winning antitrust practice, which Chambers notes "offers top-flight representation across the full spectrum of antitrust matters," across industries where Ropes & Gray is a giant – private equity, asset management, health care, life sciences, and technology, among other key areas.

"Demand for our antitrust team continues to grow each year. Our clients turn to our team for the most complex and critical antitrust issues. Jackie is an exceptional talent with a track record of superior outcomes who will further enhance our antitrust bench," said David Djaha, managing partner.

"Jackie is who clients want in the room in their high-stakes situations," said Mark Popofsky, partner and head of the firm's antitrust group. "She's backed by an elite Ropes & Gray team."

"Ropes & Gray is an undisputed leader in practice areas that are squarely in the antitrust crosshairs in the U.S. and around the world, across private equity, asset management, life sciences and healthcare. I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues to help our clients navigate through this heightened antitrust environment. Coupled with an amazing culture of diversity and inclusion, it is the #1 firm for women lawyers, making Ropes & Gray an exceptional firm and a phenomenal fit for my practice. I am excited and proud to join the already elite, deep bench of antitrust lawyers on the team," said Jackie.

