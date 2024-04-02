Dolbey Fusion Narrate Receives 94.3 Overall Performance Score in Best in KLAS 2024 Report

CINCINNATI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolbey, a leading provider of speech recognition for healthcare, was recognized for remarkable performances by each of their solutions in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report.

Dolbey maintains a commitment to offering the best speech recognition solutions and unparalleled support, which is reflected in this year's Best in KLAS report. In this report, Dolbey's Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™ received an overall performance score of 94.3 within the Speech Recognition: Front-End EHR product category with component classification.

"Dolbey is honored to earn the recognition from our customers and KLAS with this all-time high overall performance score for Fusion Narrate. We closely collaborate with our customers to provide exceptional solutions and dedicated support," stated John Dolbey, SVP and General Manager at Dolbey. "We are committed to the healthcare organizations that have made Fusion Narrate what it is today, and proud that they share the same commitment to and trust in Dolbey."

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring." stated Adam Gale, Co-Founder and CEO of KLAS Research.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions enhances productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has incorporated the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), Fusion CAPD™, Fusion CAC™, CDI, transcription, and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey's front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, LISs, RISs, PACs, and more, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

