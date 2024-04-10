Dolby and Electronic Music Visionary Anyma Celebrate the Transcendent Experience of Dolby Atmos Music in Dolby's "Love More" Global Brand Campaign

Experience "Eternity" and Anyma's latest album Genesys II today in Dolby Atmos

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is teaming up with Anyma, the solo project of Matteo Milleri of Tale Of Us, to celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music. Set to the song "Eternity" from his debut album Genesys, Anyma stars in the commercial, which spotlights the heightened emotional bond fans can share with their favorite artists through Dolby Atmos.

The piece follows the recent debut of Anyma's latest album Genesys II, which released on March 29 via Afterlife/Interscope. Fans can envelop themselves in the immersive odysseys of "Eternity" and Genesys II today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

"Dolby Atmos was mind-blowing the first time I tried it. The shift of perception, to hear the space, and to be immersed into this environment was inspiring," said Matteo Milleri (Anyma). "Every detail in my music adds to the story, so to have Dolby Atmos capture all of it and bring my vision to life exactly as I imagined is game-changing."

Adding to the festivities, Anyma fans are invited to explore the immersivity of "Eternity" even more through a Dolby Atmos-powered digital fan destination at LoveMoreinDolby.com. At the site, fans can also check out a behind-the-scenes interview with Anyma where he shares his first impressions of Dolby Atmos and the inspiration behind his global hit "Eternity."

"This next chapter of 'Love More' really illustrates the emotional journey of being transported into the music with Dolby Atmos," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "Anyma's creative vision knows no limits and we are excited Dolby Atmos helped bring to life the world of 'Eternity' and Genesys II for fans across the globe."

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music in Dolby Atmos.

Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the commercial is the latest installment of Dolby's "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign, which kicked off in November 2023 with the debut of a short concert vignette starring Ed Sheeran that spotlighted Dolby Atmos and his latest hit "Magical." Shortly after, the piece was followed by a commercial celebrating Jennifer Lopez and the release of her new album This is Me…Now in Dolby Atmos and accompanying film This is Me…Now: A Love Story, which debuted on Prime Video in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Most recently, the campaign celebrated the transformative experience of watching movies in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at Dolby Cinema.

About "Love More in Dolby"

Fall in love with your entertainment with the power couple Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby's "Love More" campaign, which will run through 2024, aims to spread awareness of the art of what's possible in Dolby. The campaign celebrates the full potential of Dolby's latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which bring mesmerizing picture and multidimensional sound to your music, movies, shows, games, and sports so you can love them more. The series of short videos will also follow entertainment enthusiasts on a journey of discovery as they experience new depths of emotion and connect deeper to the artists, characters, and stories they love – which is made possible when enjoyed in Dolby.

About Anyma

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions. Last year, Anyma released his debut album, Genesys, which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project consists of 14 tracks and features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, and Camelphat to name a few. Footage from Anyma's iconic live performances have gone viral several times, as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma's creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other. This past month, Anyma released Genesys II, a sprawling sonic odyssey, featuring 21 tracks that seamlessly blend Anyma's melodic brilliance with cutting-edge production. In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo, Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…'s "Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)" and Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes To Heaven" have seen great success.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

