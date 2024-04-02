Dolby Expanding the Best Way to Experience Movies by Making Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Available to All Premium Theater Exhibitors

SAN FRANCISCO , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is bringing the combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos premium moviegoing experience to even more theaters and audiences around the world. Leveraging Dolby's robust content pipeline, globally recognized brand, and innovation in sight and sound, this new offering enables exhibitors to deliver a Dolby experience to their existing and forthcoming premium auditoriums – for the first time ever.

Dolby Cinema is the ultimate moviegoing experience, providing a Dolby-designed environment that showcases the best implementation of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema generates the highest average per screen box office amongst all premium large format (PLF) offerings.

This new solution gives exhibitors access to the visceral and awe-inspiring experience of Dolby Vision picture quality together with Dolby Atmos immersive sound – the same technologies that power Dolby Cinema, allowing audiences to see, hear and feel the film exactly as the filmmaker intended.

"At Dolby, our passion is creating immersive entertainment experiences, and we can't wait to bring the transformative power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to even more theaters around the world," said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. "Coming off of Dolby Cinema's strongest year at the box office, we're thrilled to provide exhibitors this new offering, which will unlock significantly greater opportunities for moviegoers around the world to love movies more in Dolby at premium theaters."

Since their creation, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos have revolutionized the premium moviegoing experience, empowering filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life and immersing audiences in the worlds and characters onscreen including at numerous world premieres. Over 600 theatrical features have released or are confirmed to be in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including recent box office hits from the past year like Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and more. This year also marked a particularly historic year for Dolby in cinema, as Dolby innovations – the Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound System and the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System – were honored with two Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the prestigious Scientific and Technical Awards, which celebrate groundbreaking innovations in cinema.*

Dolby Cinema & Industry Momentum

Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema in 2014, Dolby Cinema has grown rapidly, encompassing 28 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. Ahead of CinemaCon 2024, Dolby also is celebrating its global momentum around Dolby Cinema in the last year. 2023 marked Dolby Cinema's strongest year in history at the box office, with domestic Dolby Cinema ticket sales eclipsing its pre-pandemic levels – up 7 percent from 2019. July 21-23 was the biggest weekend of all time for Dolby Cinema, driven by blockbuster powerhouses Barbie and Oppenheimer.

For more information about the new offering, Dolby is providing a demo to the industry of the combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on April 10 from 11:45-12:15pm. And to experience Dolby's technologies at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, please visit booth #2404A in the Augustus Ballroom from April 8-11.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

*Note: The Scientific and Engineering Award for the Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound System was awarded to Charles Q. Robinson, Nicolas Tsingos, Christophe Chabanne, Mark Vinton and the team of software, hardware and implementation engineers of the Cinema Audio Group at Dolby Laboratories. The Scientific and Engineering Award for the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System was presented to Michael Perkins, Gerwin Damberg, Trevor Davies and Martin J. Richards.

Media Contact: Rachel Lowery, [email protected].

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.