Dolby and NFM Debut First-Ever Dolby Home Experience Redefining How Consumers Discover Home Entertainment

Shoppers in DFW are invited to the Dec. 6–7 grand opening to be among the first to experience the new immersive retail hub, complete with exclusive offers and prizes

SAN FRANCISCO and THE COLONY, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) announced the launch of the first-ever Dolby Home Experience, at NFM's The Colony location on Saturday, Dec. 6. Designed to meet the needs of today's modern consumer, the Dolby Home Experience is an immersive retail destination where shoppers can see, hear, and feel how Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® transform their favorite movies, music, sports, and games. The space marks a new chapter in experience-led retail, showcasing how Dolby and partners like NFM are making premium entertainment more accessible, understandable, and inspiring for everyday households.

Today, Dolby and NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) announced the launch of the first-ever Dolby Home Experience.

Built as a dynamic, interactive environment, the Dolby Home Experience moves beyond traditional retail to offer a true "try-before-you-buy" journey. Guests can explore the ultra-vivid picture of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos in a setting that feels like home guided by Dolby-trained experts and surrounded by the latest TVs, soundbars, and devices from leading brands. From inspiration to hands-on demos, the space helps consumers understand the value of a better entertainment experience, no technical expertise required.

"The Dolby Home Experience at NFM represents a new era of experience-driven retail," said Ketrina Dunagan, Head of Americas Marketing at Dolby. "This launch reflects how Dolby is meeting today's consumer through experiences that show, not tell, the difference our technologies make. Together with NFM, we're bringing the power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to life in a way that's simple, accessible, and built for how people shop today."

"We are giving our Dallas-Fort Worth customers a new way to explore home entertainment," said Robert Kincheloe, Store Director at NFM. "The Dolby Home Experience transforms our store into an interactive destination where shoppers can try out the latest products, get hands-on guidance from experts, and see how premium entertainment technology fits into their everyday lives."

To bring the Dolby Home Experience to life for the community, Dolby and NFM will host a two-day grand launch event from Saturday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 7, with interactive demos, exclusive offers, giveaways, and hands-on opportunities to explore Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For more information about the grand launch event, please visit the Dolby Home Experience webpage.

This retail expansion underscores Dolby's continued leadership in home entertainment innovation. This initiative is part of Dolby's broader strategy to meet consumers where they make their entertainment decisions, through hands on, experience-led retail moments. Today, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are available across TVs, streaming devices, soundbars, and speaker systems, from the world's leading manufacturers and are supported across your favorite streaming platforms. Whether it is the latest blockbuster, a hit streaming series, your favorite songs, or a highly anticipated sports game, the Dolby Home Experience shows how Dolby brings the immersive entertainment you love in theaters, on mobile, and in the car, right into your home.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

About NFM:

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin. For more information on NFM, visit www.nfm.com.

