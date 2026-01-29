Dolby Laboratories Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

"With a good start to the fiscal year, we are optimistic about our position in the market and confident in our growth opportunities," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "We continue to have strong momentum with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, while also expanding our addressable market with our imaging patent program for content streamers and Dolby OptiView."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $347 million, compared to $357 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

GAAP net income was $53 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $68 million or $0.70 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter net income was $103 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $111 million or $1.14 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Dolby repurchased approximately one million shares of its common stock for approximately $70 million, and ended the quarter with approximately $207 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

Over 35 auto OEMs now embrace Dolby Atmos – from luxury vehicles to entry level models with baseline audio systems.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the first automakers to enable Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple CarPlay, which will be supported across its latest line up, including the all-new electric GLC, CLA, and GLB.

Mahindra announced the first vehicle in India to support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Qualcomm is integrating Dolby's latest technology into its Gen 5 Snapdragon Automotive platform.

Peacock is the first streamer to embrace Dolby's full suite of advanced picture and sound innovations, including Dolby Vision 2. Peacock also announced that it is extending the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across live sports over the coming year, including Sunday Night Football, the NBA, and MLB.

Hisense, TCL, and TP Vision announced various upcoming TV models that will support Dolby Vision 2.

LG unveiled its LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, including the world's first soundbar to feature the technology.

Meta began supporting Dolby Vision on Facebook after recently announcing support for Dolby Vision on Instagram.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on February 18, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2026.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing herein due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including developments concerning trade restrictions and changes in trade or diplomatic relationships, supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its second quarter of fiscal 2026:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $375 million to $405 million.

Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $350 million to $380 million.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 90% on a GAAP basis and approximately 91% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $230 million to $240 million on a GAAP basis and from $195 million to $205 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.94 to $1.09 on a GAAP basis and from $1.29 to $1.44 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2026:

Total revenue is expected to range from $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $1.295 billion to $1.345 billion.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 88% on a GAAP basis and approximately 90% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $930 million to $950 million on a GAAP basis and from $780 million to $800 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby expects operating margins to be approximately 21% on a GAAP basis and to be approximately 34% on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.71 to $2.86 on a GAAP basis and from $4.30 to $4.45 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com or by dialing 1-888-210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 29, 2026, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.

Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including

as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of such statements, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby OptiView .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended

December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 Revenue:



Licensing $ 319,771 $ 330,479 Products and services 26,935 26,520 Total revenue 346,706 356,999





Cost of revenue:



Cost of licensing 20,762 21,110 Cost of products and services 22,446 19,664 Total cost of revenue 43,208 40,774





Gross profit 303,498 316,225





Operating expenses:



Research and development 69,077 66,638 Sales and marketing 91,552 94,399 General and administrative 70,243 70,092 Restructuring charges 10,466 5,216 Total operating expenses 241,338 236,345





Operating income 62,160 79,880





Other income/(expense):



Interest income/(expense), net 4,118 2,646 Other income, net 5,324 3,525 Total other income 9,442 6,171





Income before income taxes 71,602 86,051 Provision for income taxes (17,921) (17,981) Net income including noncontrolling interest 53,681 68,070 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (354) (248) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 53,327 $ 67,822





Net income per share:



Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.70 Weighted-average shares outstanding:



Basic 95,466 95,615 Diluted 96,518 97,147

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited)

December 26,

2025 September 26,

2025 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 643,845 $ 701,893 Restricted cash 83,721 91,468 Short-term investments 739 703 Accounts receivable, net 373,091 331,096 Contract assets, net 198,266 180,804 Inventories, net 31,264 30,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,136 51,873 Total current assets 1,408,062 1,388,261 Long-term investments 85,022 80,205 Property, plant, and equipment, net 466,720 470,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,569 33,204 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 894,320 926,957 Deferred taxes 214,346 214,361 Other non-current assets 88,084 114,164 Total assets $ 3,192,123 $ 3,227,760





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 8,668 $ 17,840 Accrued liabilities 376,212 369,256 Income taxes payable 11,208 8,928 Contract liabilities 37,094 31,382 Operating lease liabilities 10,325 10,384 Total current liabilities 443,507 437,790 Non-current contract liabilities 25,159 29,687 Non-current operating lease liabilities 30,314 28,494 Other non-current liabilities 90,272 99,843 Total liabilities 589,252 595,814





Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock 54 54 Class B common stock 40 40 Retained earnings 2,604,358 2,634,980 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,777) (12,517) Total stockholders' equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,593,675 2,622,557 Noncontrolling interest 9,196 9,389 Total stockholders' equity 2,602,871 2,631,946 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,192,123 $ 3,227,760

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended

December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 Operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 53,681 $ 68,070 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 24,145 22,362 Stock-based compensation 37,211 36,070 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,668 2,835 Provision for credit losses 792 730 Deferred income taxes 16 (7,307) Share of net income of equity method investees, net of cash distributions (5,276) (911) Other non-cash items affecting net income (1,890) 1,191 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net (82,956) (24,647) Contract assets, net (19,824) (23,416) Inventories 879 1,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets (4,810) (2,487) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,152) 13,528 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,575 4,804 Income taxes, net 4,394 15,305 Contract liabilities 6,828 3,691 Operating lease liabilities 1,552 (798) Other non-current liabilities (3,034) (3,581) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,799 106,779





Investing activities:



Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 6,623 — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (4,628) (6,779) Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments — (1,362) Purchases of intangible assets (750) — Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 1,245 (8,141)





Financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,253 22,157 Repurchase of common stock (70,005) (15,000) Payment of cash dividend (34,339) (31,548) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (547) (740) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (31,196) (32,440) Net cash used in financing activities (121,834) (57,571)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5) (7,162) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (65,795) 33,905 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 793,361 577,752 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 727,566 $ 611,657

Licensing Revenue by Market (unaudited) The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in thousands,

except percentage amounts):

Fiscal Quarter Ended Market December 26, 2025

December 27, 2024 Broadcast $ 100,263 31 %

$ 115,762 35 % Mobile 74,949 23 %

61,524 19 % CE 45,602 14 %

49,457 15 % PC 28,717 9 %

31,256 9 % Other 70,240 23 %

72,480 22 % Total licensing revenue $ 319,771 100 %

$ 330,479 100 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)







The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the first

quarters of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025:







Net income:

Fiscal Quarter Ended (in thousands)

December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 53,327 $ 67,822 Stock-based compensation (1)

37,211 36,070 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)

9,867 10,647 Restructuring charges

10,466 5,216 Income tax adjustments

(8,370) (8,886) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 102,501 $ 110,869







(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:





Cost of products and services

$ 530 $ 487 Research and development

11,568 10,984 Sales and marketing

12,705 12,645 General and administrative

12,408 11,954







(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:





Cost of licensing

$ 6,590 $ 6,704 Cost of products and services

768 834 Sales and marketing

353 754 General and administrative

1,715 1,872 Other income, net

441 483







Diluted earnings per share:

Fiscal Quarter Ended



December 26,

2025 December 27,

2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.55 $ 0.70 Stock-based compensation

0.39 0.37 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.10 0.11 Restructuring charges

0.11 0.05 Income tax adjustments

(0.09) (0.09) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.06 $ 1.14







Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

96,518 97,147









The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the second quarter of

fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026 included in this release:













Gross margin:



Q2 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP gross margin



90.0 %



88.0 % Stock-based compensation



0.1 %



0.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



0.9 %



1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin



91.0 %



90.0 %













Operating expenses (in millions):



Q2 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$230 - $240



$930 - $950 Stock-based compensation



(31)



(128) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(2)



(10) Restructuring charges



(2)



(12) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$195 - $205



$780 - $800













Operating margin:







Fiscal 2026 GAAP operating margin









21% +/- Stock-based compensation









9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









3 % Restructuring charges









1 % Non-GAAP operating margin









34% +/-













Effective tax rate:



Q2 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP effective tax rate



23.0 %



23.0 % Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)



(2%) - 1%



(2%) - 0% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)



(1%) - 0%



(1%) - 0% Non-GAAP effective tax rate



21.0 %



21.0 %













Diluted earnings per share:

Q2 2026

Fiscal 2026



Low High

Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 0.94 $ 1.09

$ 2.71 $ 2.86 Stock-based compensation

0.32 0.32

1.34 1.34 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.11 0.11

0.43 0.43 Restructuring charges

0.02 0.02

0.13 0.13 Income tax adjustments

(0.10) (0.10)

(0.31) (0.31) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 1.29 $ 1.44

$ 4.30 $ 4.45













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

95,900 95,900

95,700 95,700

Investor Contact:

Peter Goldmacher

415-254-7415

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.