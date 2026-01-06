Dolby Sets the New Standard for Premium Entertainment at CES 2026

Throughout the week, Dolby brings to life the latest innovations shaping how people watch, listen and enjoy their favorite entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, will spotlight its latest innovations at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), demonstrating how Dolby technologies are redefining the way entertainment is created, delivered and experienced. With Dolby, picture quality will become more vibrant and dynamic, in-car entertainment will feel more immersive, and streaming will bring audiences closer to the action than ever before.

"At Dolby, we're building technologies and partnerships that make premium experiences accessible to all, expanding how and where audiences can enjoy their favorite content," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. "From the living room to the car and beyond, we're bringing visions to life for creators across film, music, sports, and social, reimagining how people see, hear, and feel entertainment."

Dolby and Peacock Set a New Standard for Streaming Experiences

Kicking off the week, Dolby and NBCUniversal announced Peacock as the first streamer to embrace Dolby's full suite of advanced picture and sound innovations. This first-of-its-kind technology integration marks a major milestone in streaming entertainment, extending Dolby's unmatched combination of sight and sound innovation across Peacock's wide-ranging portfolio of blockbuster movies, acclaimed originals, and marquee live sports and events.

Peacock will begin by extending the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across live sports over the coming year, including Sunday Night Football, NBA, and MLB. Additionally, Peacock is preparing to adopt the next generation of Dolby innovations anticipated to launch later this year – Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4 – groundbreaking technologies that bring more lifelike picture and clearer dialogue to streaming experiences.

Dolby Expands the Future of Home Entertainment

Ahead of CES, Dolby and LG unveiled the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, which includes the world's first soundbar to feature the technology. With up to 27 different speaker configurations, LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect delivers a simpler, more flexible, cinematic Dolby Atmos sound experience. From the moment your speakers are in place, enjoy astonishing audio that makes explosions more intense, songs more life-like, game days more electrifying, and moments more memorable. LG will also bring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to its latest premium TVs, including select 2025 models through a future software update.

Dolby also expanded momentum behind Dolby Vision 2, announcing a growing lineup of TV manufacturers bringing the technology to their latest televisions. Hisense, TCL and TP Vision will support Dolby Vision 2 across upcoming models, extending the next generation of Dolby picture quality to more screens worldwide. Building on the success of Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2 is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's viewers and unlock the full potential of modern televisions. Powered by Dolby's next-generation image engine, Content Intelligence, and new capabilities like Authentic Motion, Dolby Vision 2 takes the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR to deliver a more authentic and uncompromising picture that unlocks the full capabilities of modern TVs.

TV model availability:

Hisense plans to support Dolby Vision 2 on its 2026 RGB MiniLED TVs, including UX, UR9, and UR8, and bring it to more MiniLED TVs via a future OTA update.

TCL's 2026 X QD-Mini LED TV Series and C Series plan to support Dolby Vision 2 via a future OTA update.

TP Vision's Philips' 2026 OLED TV sets plan to feature Dolby Vision 2, including the new 2026 Philips OLED811, OLED911 series and its flagship OLED951.

Dolby Atmos Accelerates Adoption Across 35+ Global Auto Brands

Over 35 automotive manufacturers now embrace Dolby Atmos – from luxury vehicles to entry level models with baseline audio systems – with more than 150 car models featuring the immersive audio experience. Several manufacturers support Dolby Atmos across their full lineups, and Dolby Vision is now available in even more vehicles including the NIO ET9, making its first CES debut this week, and the Mahindra XUV 7XO, India's first vehicle with both technologies. At CES, Dolby will bring this global momentum to life through new announcements and its first-ever automotive showroom at Dolby Live, showcasing the latest models from Audi, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, and Porsche with Dolby.

Smartphones play a crucial role in our lives, including in-car entertainment. At CES, Dolby and Mercedes-Benz are showcasing how seamless that experience can be. Announced this week, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first automakers to enable Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple CarPlay, with support available across its latest lineup — including the all-new electric GLC, CLA, and GLB. Drivers can instantly unlock their favorite tracks in Dolby Atmos from services like Apple Music, with unparalleled clarity and depth that makes every drive unforgettable.

As part of an ongoing effort to bring immersive audio to even more drivers, Pioneer's SPHERA represents the next chapter in this accessibility story. As the world's first aftermarket in-dash receiver to feature Dolby Atmos, SPHERA extends the reach of Dolby Atmos beyond new vehicle purchases. Optimized for systems as compact as 4-channel audio configurations, SPHERA unlocks Dolby Atmos for the vast number of vehicles already on the road, bringing Dolby Atmos to even more drivers.

Dolby is leveraging CES to showcase the future of in-car entertainment. This includes enabling gaming developers like SmashLabs, using Audiokinetic's Wwise, to bring immersive, multi-channel games to Dolby Atmos-enabled vehicles -giving consumers new ways to enjoy Dolby Atmos on the road. Dolby and Qualcomm will also show off their latest collaboration to integrate Dolby's latest automative products into Qualcomm's Gen 5 Snapdragon Automotive platform. This integration serves as a blueprint for how OEMs can integrate Dolby into their next generation infotainment experiences. This includes innovations like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby AC-4 – Dolby's flagship audio codec, which can deliver a smoother high quality audio streaming experience while cutting OEM audio data costs up to 60%.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter for Dolby

CES 2026 marks the beginning of a defining year for Dolby. As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Dolby remains focused on shaping what comes next—advancing technologies in step with how audiences engage with content, and delivering experiences designed to feel more immersive, intuitive, and connected.

