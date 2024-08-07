Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

"Our third quarter results were in line with expectations," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "This quarter we continued to build momentum for the content available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, especially in sports, with viewers around the world enjoying the T20 Cricket World Cup, UEFA EURO 2024, Wimbledon, the NHL and NBA post seasons and right now, the Olympics in Dolby."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $288.8 million , compared to $298.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

, compared to for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income was $38.4 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $16.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter net income was $68.8 million , or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $54.1 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter net income was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Dolby repurchased approximately 423,000 shares of its common stock and ended the quarter with approximately $72 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

Recent Business Highlights

Cadillac announced the 2025 OPTIQ EV with Dolby Atmos.

Electric automotive manufacturer Rivian launched the second generation of its flagship vehicles, the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, that feature support for Dolby Atmos.

Great Wall Motors launched its new smart cabin system, Coffee OS 3, and a new automobile model with Dolby Atmos.

Transsion added a Dolby enabled low cost phone for consumers in Malaysia .

. Sharp Singapore launched the R8s Pro smartphone series with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

launched the R8s Pro smartphone series with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Realme launched the GT6, the first smartphone to support Dolby Vision video capture in telephoto video.

The T20 Cricket World Cup, UEFA EURO 2024 , Wimbledon, and the NHL and NBA post seasons were all available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

, Wimbledon, and the NHL and NBA post seasons were all available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Comcast announced that the 2024 Olympics coverage will be available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sonos launched headphones that support Dolby Head Tracking with Dolby Atmos.

VIZIO announced integration of Dolby Atmos across its entire 2024 soundbar lineup.

Lenovo launched several new flagship products that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos - including the Yoga Air, moto razr, and moto S50 Neo.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment opened Studio City Cinema, which is the first Dolby Cinema in the Hong Kong Macau Region.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on August 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

Today, Dolby also announced that its Board of Directors has approved increasing the size of its stock repurchase program by $350 million, bringing the amount available for future repurchases of its Class A Common Stock to approximately $422 million. Stock repurchases under this program may be made through open market transactions, negotiated purchases, or otherwise, at times and in amounts that the company considers appropriate.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing below due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced its visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $300 million to $320 million .

to . Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $275 million to $295 million .

to . Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 88%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $225 million to $235 million on a GAAP basis and from $190 million to $200 million on a non-GAAP basis.

to on a GAAP basis and from to on a non-GAAP basis. Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 29% on a GAAP basis and around 23% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.31 to $0.46 on a GAAP basis and from $0.61 to $0.76 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2024:

Total revenue is expected to range from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion .

to . Gross margins are anticipated to be roughly 89%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $875 million to $885 million on a GAAP basis and from $735 million to $745 million on a non-GAAP basis.

to on a GAAP basis and from to on a non-GAAP basis. Dolby expects operating margins on a GAAP basis to be roughly 20% and on a non-GAAP basis to be roughly 31%.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.40 to $2.55 on a GAAP basis and from $3.60 to $3.75 on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.

Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenue:









Licensing $ 267,082 $ 273,108

$ 899,089 $ 932,727 Products and services 21,736 25,262

69,826 76,455 Total revenue 288,818 298,370

968,915 1,009,182











Cost of revenue:









Cost of licensing 17,386 15,610

48,440 50,334 Cost of products and services 18,277 25,905

58,060 66,680 Total cost of revenue 35,663 41,515

106,500 117,014











Gross profit 253,155 256,855

862,415 892,168











Operating expenses:









Research and development 65,501 68,696

195,027 201,097 Sales and marketing 77,518 85,594

246,559 263,494 General and administrative 69,275 69,954

201,183 191,865 Restructuring charges 4,078 16,676

7,674 16,465 Total operating expenses 216,372 240,920

650,443 672,921











Operating income 36,783 15,935

211,972 219,247











Other income/(expense):









Interest income/(expense), net 9,439 7,202

27,223 18,806 Other income, net 3,942 620

13,550 2,967 Total other income 13,381 7,822

40,773 21,773











Income before income taxes 50,164 23,757

252,745 241,020 Provision for income taxes (10,509) (7,352)

(47,295) (49,284) Net income including noncontrolling interest 39,655 16,405

205,450 191,736 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,211) (6)

(2,195) (266) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 38,444 $ 16,399

$ 203,255 $ 191,470











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.17

$ 2.13 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.17

$ 2.09 $ 1.96 Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 95,686 95,658

95,593 95,794 Diluted 96,959 97,459

97,412 97,588

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited)



June 28,

2024 September 29,

2023 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 741,636 $ 745,364 Restricted cash 36,988 72,602 Short-term investments 127,321 139,148 Accounts receivable, net 285,843 262,245 Contract assets, net 190,803 182,130 Inventories, net 34,716 35,623 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,348 50,692 Total current assets 1,468,655 1,487,804 Long-term investments 117,901 97,812 Property, plant, and equipment, net 477,686 481,581 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,857 40,199 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 553,096 575,836 Deferred taxes 219,822 201,860 Other non-current assets 96,618 94,674 Total assets $ 2,973,635 $ 2,979,766





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 16,413 $ 20,925 Accrued liabilities 280,611 351,399 Income taxes payable 12,294 4,769 Contract liabilities 32,650 31,505 Operating lease liabilities 12,568 13,628 Total current liabilities 354,536 422,226 Non-current contract liabilities 35,647 39,997 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,619 37,020 Other non-current liabilities 100,401 108,339 Total liabilities 526,203 607,582





Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock 53 53 Class B common stock 41 41 Retained earnings 2,462,928 2,391,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,172) (36,984) Total stockholders' equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,432,850 2,355,100 Noncontrolling interest 14,582 17,084 Total stockholders' equity 2,447,432 2,372,184 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,973,635 $ 2,979,766

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited)



Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 205,450 $ 191,736 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 54,199 61,428 Stock-based compensation 90,146 90,291 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,745 9,829 Amortization of premium on investments (2,586) (179) Benefit from (provision for) credit losses (2,382) (348) Deferred income taxes (18,009) (21,653) Other non-cash items affecting net income (6,181) (1,751) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net (21,319) 43,546 Contract assets, net (8,642) (10,105) Inventories (4,615) (2,425) Operating lease right-of-use assets (7,681) (3,799) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,527 775 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (80,837) (83,737) Income taxes, net 15,265 14,975 Contract liabilities (3,189) (1,686) Operating lease liabilities (2,577) (7,452) Other non-current liabilities (12,232) 2,621 Net cash provided by operating activities 211,082 282,066





Investing activities:



Purchases of marketable securities (147,646) (123,075) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,451 54,020 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 140,839 139,423 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (22,628) (22,154) Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — 25,703 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (24,984) 73,917





Financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 39,487 37,231 Repurchase of common stock (139,999) (124,276) Payment of cash dividend (85,971) (77,584) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (4,507) (266) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (37,428) (28,619) Equity issued in connection with business combination 722 — Payment of deferred consideration for prior business combinations — (500) Net cash used in financing activities (227,696) (194,014)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,256 8,819 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (39,342) 170,788 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 817,966 628,371 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 778,624 $ 799,159

Licensing Revenue by Market (unaudited)

The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue for all periods presented (in thousands, except percentage amounts):



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended Market June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Broadcast $ 95,430 36 %

$ 102,966 38 %

$ 313,326 35 %

$ 349,271 37 % Mobile 63,096 24 %

50,363 18 %

187,073 21 %

207,775 22 % CE 28,352 11 %

34,417 13 %

123,793 14 %

128,515 14 % PC 27,606 10 %

29,489 11 %

107,223 12 %

97,122 10 % Other 52,598 19 %

55,873 20 %

167,674 18 %

150,044 17 % Total licensing revenue $ 267,082 100 %

$ 273,108 100 %

$ 899,089 100 %

$ 932,727 100 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the third quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Net income:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended (in thousands)

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 38,444 $ 16,399

$ 203,255 $ 191,470 Stock-based compensation (1)

29,337 29,224

90,146 90,291 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)

3,101 3,031

9,256 6,750 Restructuring charges

4,078 16,676

7,674 16,465 Income tax adjustments

(6,210) (11,255)

(19,751) (20,910) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 68,750 $ 54,075

$ 290,580 $ 284,066













(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:











Cost of products and services

$ 373 $ 375

$ 1,139 $ 1,309 Research and development

9,456 9,681

28,511 29,829 Sales and marketing

9,726 9,756

30,134 30,759 General and administrative

9,782 9,412

30,362 28,394













(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:











Cost of licensing

$ 54 $ 62

$ 101 $ 185 Cost of products and services

524 866

1,582 2,599 Research and development

— —

— 254 Sales and marketing

651 806

1,957 2,415 General and administrative

1,872 1,297

5,616 1,297













Diluted earnings per share:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended



June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023

June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.40 $ 0.17

$ 2.09 $ 1.96 Stock-based compensation

0.30 0.30

0.93 0.93 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.03 0.03

0.09 0.06 Restructuring charges

0.04 0.17

0.07 0.17 Income tax adjustments

(0.06) (0.12)

(0.20) (0.21) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.71 $ 0.55

$ 2.98 $ 2.91



























Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

96,959 97,459

97,412 97,588























































The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024 included in this release:













Operating expenses (in millions):



Q4 2024



Fiscal 2024 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$225 - $235



$875 - $885 Stock-based compensation



(31)



(120) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(4)



(12) Restructuring charges



—



(8) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$190 - $200



$735 - $745













Operating margin:







Fiscal 2024 GAAP operating margin









20% +/- Stock-based compensation









9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









1 % Restructuring charges









1 % Non-GAAP operating margin









31% +/-









































Effective tax rate:









Q4 2024 GAAP effective tax rate









29 % Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)









(5%) - 1% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)









(2%) - 0% Non-GAAP effective tax rate









23 %













Diluted earnings per share:

Q4 2024

Fiscal 2024



Low High

Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31 $ 0.46

$ 2.40 $ 2.55 Stock-based compensation

0.31 0.31

1.23 1.23 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.03 0.03

0.13 0.13 Restructuring charges

— —

0.08 0.08 Income tax adjustments

(0.04) (0.04)

(0.24) (0.24) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.61 $ 0.76

$ 3.60 $ 3.75













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

97,000 97,000

97,200 97,200

