Dolby Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies List for Fourth Time

Dolby Vision 2 recognized in the Consumer Electronics category as a revolutionary leap forward for picture quality

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Dolby was recognized in the Consumer Electronics category for Dolby Vision 2, a breakthrough that advances the future of TV picture quality and elevates how audiences experience content.

"We are excited to celebrate our fourth World's Most Innovative Companies award which reflects Dolby continued commitment for pioneering technologies that empower creators and transform how audiences experience entertainment," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby Vision 2 advances that vision, setting a new standard for picture quality and bringing more lifelike, immersive storytelling to screens everywhere."

A pioneer in immersive entertainment, Dolby powers billions of devices with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, from TVs and home theater systems to smartphones, laptops, and cars. Building on this foundation, Dolby Vision 2 advances the experience further by addressing longstanding TV viewing challenges, from scenes that appear too dark to delivering a more cinematic experience without distracting judder or soap opera effects. With innovations like Dolby's next-generation Image Engine, Content Intelligence, and Authentic Motion, Dolby Vision 2 empowers creators to deliver more lifelike, precise, and emotionally impactful storytelling.

The momentum behind Dolby Vision 2 continues to build across the industry. Following the debut of Dolby Vision 2 at IFA 2025, three of the world's biggest TV brands Hisense, TCL, and TP Vision have announced they will support it, bringing the next generation of Dolby Vision picture quality to more screens worldwide. On the content side, Peacock and CANAL+ are advancing adoption, reinforcing Dolby's role in shaping the future of premium entertainment experiences across movies, streaming, and live sports.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT DOLBY

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.