Dolby and rednote Bring More Immersive Storytelling to Video Content with Dolby Atmos

The Addition of Dolby Atmos Builds on Dolby Vision to Help Creators Share Video Content That Feels More Authentic, Immersive, and True to Life

BEIJING, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) , a leader in immersive entertainment, and rednote, the leading lifestyle interest community, today announced the launch of Dolby Atmos content sharing on rednote, further expanding immersive storytelling capabilities for creators and audiences worldwide. Building on the successful integration of Dolby Vision on rednote in 2024, the update with Dolby Atmos marks another step in Dolby's continued collaboration with the platform and expansion across authentic creator-driven and social media experiences.

rednote x Dolby

As China's leading lifestyle interest community with hundreds of millions of monthly active users and a rapidly growing global audience, rednote continues to evolve how users create, discover, and engage with content. With the addition of Dolby Atmos alongside Dolby Vision, creators can now deliver more immersive audiovisual experiences that bring greater depth, clarity, and emotional connection to video content storytelling.

rednote users can now preview, share, and enjoy content in Dolby Atmos through their mobile app using Dolby Atmos enabled iPhones or Android smartphones. Users can also share and enjoy content in Dolby Atmos via the rednote website using Safari on Mac or iPad.

"Short-form video has become one of the most powerful storytelling formats in the world especially within the China market, and creators are increasingly looking for tools that make content feel more immersive and emotionally engaging," said Javier Foncillas, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships and Global Sales, Dolby Laboratories. "By bringing Dolby Atmos to rednote alongside Dolby Vision, we're helping creators bring audiences closer to the moments, places, and experiences they want to share."

"More than 100 million users who share content on rednote are capturing their life moments in their own ways - the sound of wind on a mountaintop, the guitar performance on a street corner, or a live music performance. Every moment deserves to be fully presented," said Xiao Che, Head of Multimedia Technology, rednote. "Our collaboration with Dolby to integrate Dolby Vision has helped creators bring their visuals closer to reality. Today, we have pushed the audio dimension to its fullest with Dolby Atmos. This is an extension of our mission to 'ignite life's inspiration.' Now we want that inspiration not only to be seen, but also to be heard, felt, and immersed in."

From music and movies to podcasts, gaming and everyday user generated content moments, Dolby Atmos enables creators to place sounds anywhere in a three-dimensional space exactly as intended – delivering a more authentic, immersive audio experience. With accessible creation workflows across supported devices, creators can produce Dolby Atmos content from virtually anywhere.

Dolby's collaboration with rednote reflects the growing demand for premium, immersive experiences across social and creator platforms globally. As audiences increasingly engage with short-form and creator-led content, Dolby continues to expand its ecosystem across the entertainment, technology, and social media landscapes.

To learn more about creating content in Dolby Atmos, please check the Dolby website.

About rednote

Founded in Shanghai in 2013, rednote is a fast-growing internet company. As a young, vibrant community, we connect over 400 million monthly active users worldwide, empowering them to share daily life moments and search for answers to everyday questions. We also provide advertising and e-commerce solutions, enabling millions of merchants and buyers to grow their businesses and discover quality products. Through our trust-based Seeding ecosystem, we bridge online inspiration with offline experiences to fuel the real economy.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.