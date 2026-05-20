Dolby Recognized as 2025 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award Winner by General Motors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment, has earned two of the automotive industry's most prestigious supplier honors from General Motors: the 2025 Supplier of the Year and the Overdrive Award — GM's highest supplier recognition. It marks the first time Dolby has received either distinction, a milestone that reflects the company's leadership in redefining the in-car entertainment experience through innovations like Dolby Atmos.

Dolby has earned two of the automotive industry’s most prestigious supplier honors from General Motors: the 2025 Supplier of the Year and the Overdrive Award — GM’s highest supplier recognition. It marks the first time Dolby has received either distinction.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this recognition from GM and to celebrate this milestone together for the first time," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby. "As immersive entertainment becomes an increasingly important part of the in-car experience, our collaboration with GM and experiences like Dolby Atmos reflect a shared vision for how technology can deepen the connection people have with the music, stories, and content they love."

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build," said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors. "The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, especially our Overdrive winners such as Dolby, lean in with us on new technology and on products such as Cadillac's EVs, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."

GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. The coveted Overdrive Award recognizes 8 suppliers this year for outstanding achievement across GM Global Purchasing & Supply Chain's key priorities such as innovation, sustainability, resilience and relationships — above and beyond what's already required to be named Supplier of the Year.

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music and entertainment that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity. Forging a deeper connection between creators and their audiences, Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by putting listeners inside their favorite music, stories, and more — revealing every detail with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Today, Dolby Atmos is available in more than 150 vehicle models across over 40 automotive brands, with some manufacturers making it available across their vehicle lineups. Cadillac is among the brands leading this shift, having extended Dolby Atmos availability across its 2026 EV lineup. This expansion reflects the industry's growing demand for premium, immersive entertainment experiences and the evolving role of the car as a connected entertainment environment.

For more information on GM's Supplier of the Year list, please visit GM News.

ABOUT DOLBY:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrea Villarreal

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.