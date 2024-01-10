Dolby Showcases the Growing Reach of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at CES 2024

Throughout the show, Dolby will highlight the next frontier of immersive experiences including its newest innovations like Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and latest automotive collaborations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, yesterday kicked off the start of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Throughout the week, Dolby will showcase Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos' growing industry leadership; new and expanded collaborations with leading automotive manufacturers, consumer electronics brands, and service providers; and the company's newest innovations such as Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Dolby kicked off the start of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by showcasing the next frontier of immersive experiences and the growing reach of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

"Dolby experiences are fueling consumer obsession for best-in-class audio and video quality," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "As we continue our unrelenting journey to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to more devices and content, we are also focused on making Dolby experiences even more accessible through new innovations like Dolby Atmos FlexConnect."

All Your Favorite In-car Entertainment in Dolby Atmos

On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz, Audible, and Amazon Music, unveiled a unique collaboration to bring Audible and Amazon Music's prestigious catalog of music and immersive stories available in Dolby Atmos to Mercedes-Benz customers. This will encompass a robust and rapidly expanding catalog of music alongside Audible's collection of titles available in Dolby Atmos, which includes many of the provider's most enjoyed originals. The Amazon Music app with Dolby Atmos is now available in select Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and the Audible app will be coming later this year to vehicles featuring both the optional Burmester 4D and 3D sound systems and the latest MBUX generation.

Dolby is also collaborating with Lotus on the performance car company's first CES appearance. Guests of Dolby's in-person CES activation at Dolby House, the hub of Dolby CES activities, are invited to preview the new Lotus Eletre hyper-SUV and experience its groundbreaking Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system. Lotus began customer deliveries of Eletre during 2023, and the car will arrive in North America later this year.

Following consumer demand for more immersive in-car audio experiences, there are now over 10 auto manufacturers around the globe – including both Mercedes-Benz and Lotus – that have started shipping, or announced plans for, vehicles supporting Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect now embraced by two of the world's leading global TV brands

On Monday, Hisense announced that it will support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect unlocks the incredible experience of Dolby Atmos through the ability to seamlessly pair accessory wireless speakers with your TV's sound system while providing the flexibility to place each speaker anywhere you choose. Once connected, the system intelligently optimizes your Dolby Atmos experience for any room layout and speaker setup – transforming any seat into the best seat in the house.

The news follows TCL's announcement in late 2023 that it would integrate Dolby Atmos FlexConnect into upcoming TV models. MediaTek, one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, also recently announced that Dolby Atmos FlexConnect would be supported in its Pentonic smart TV platform. Available in MediaTek's Pentonic and Filogic chipsets, the integration provides a turnkey solution for manufacturers seeking to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect powered by a high performance and reliable wireless platform.

At CES, Dolby will also preview an expanded palette of deployment options for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect such as new setup methods and how the system can evolve to work with next-generation wireless protocols.

Two of the world's leading PC gaming monitor manufacturers will support Dolby Vision

Alienware and ASUS announced their first gaming PC monitors to support Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision will be included on the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) and ASUS' ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM.

This marks a first for Dolby Vision with two of the world's leading PC manufacturers now integrating Dolby Vision into upcoming gaming monitors. With Dolby Vision, customers will unlock incredible picture quality across a wide range of entertainment. This includes gaming in Dolby Vision, which delivers an astonishing and more realistic image filled with incredible brightness, wider contrast, more vivid colors, and crisper detail when enjoying compatible games.

Dell also announced its latest XPS laptops will offer the combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, Dolby Live and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.