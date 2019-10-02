LANDING, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC, launches Bergacyn®, a clean-label powerhouse blend of botanical extracts derived from the Italian bergamot citrus fruit (Citrus bergamia) and the wild-crafted Italian artichoke thistle leaf (Cynara cardunculus sylvestris). The new formulation is now USDA and EU organic certified. This DolCas Biotech exclusive ingredient will launch at SupplySide West, October 15-19, in Las Vegas, booth #667.

DolCas Biotech launches Bergacyn® for Heart and Liver Health

"Bergacyn is not simply a blend of two powdered herbs," says Vincenzo Mollace, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Catanzaro and a top researcher in the area of nutraceuticals. "The synergism activated by the patented, in-process combination reduces the clinically substantiated, individual dose requirements of Bergamot and Cynara — at 1,300 mg and 500 mg, respectively — to only 300 mg in Bergacyn.

Bergacyn is completely solvent-free and all-natural. Several grades of Bergacyn are available, depending on the needs of the final formulations, including an organic-certified grade and a free-flowing grade that includes bergamot fibers in a proprietary ration, allowing for a "hopper to bottle" formulation without the need for synthetic excipients.

Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea's Italian coast and the southern chain of the Apennine Mountains, the Calabrian region is a unique growing terrain for the ingredients in Bergacyn. Its potent profile of flavonoids and sesquiterpenes systematically targets metabolically active fat within the liver, helping to mitigate the downstream effects of poor lifestyle choices.

Independently, bergamot and Cynara leaf extract have both anecdotal and evidence-based support; Bergamot for aiding healthy lipid metabolism, overall cardiovascular health, and blood glucose control1; and Cynara for its support of both liver function and cardiometabolic health. However, unlike bergamot, Cynara appears to have potent, well-defined anti-inflammatory mechanisms, attributed less so to its commonly standardized chlorogenic acid and flavonoid profile, and more to its sesquiterpene lactone, cynaropicrin.2 Notably, the Calabrian wild-variety of Cynara found in Bergacyn has a much more concentrated content of cynaropicrin than the common Cynara cardunculus scolymus variety.

"Bergacyn was designed specifically to accommodate current ingredient trends for better-for-you products, including: clean-label, plant-based, sustainability, and transparency," says Shavon Jackson-Michel, ND, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs at DolCas Biotech. "Our manufacturers control more than 80% of the raw bergamot fruit material produced in the Reggio Calabria region, as well as exclusively growing and harvesting the Cynara artichoke leaf that goes into Bergacyn. The bergamot compound derived from the fruit — the base ingredient for Bergacyn — is extracted from parts of the fruit left over from its use in the perfume industry, upcycling a powerful product that would normally go to waste."

Both the process and novel formula of the trademarked bergamot polyphenol fraction (BPF) and Cynara extract used in Bergacyn are patented, with full traceability exercised from farm to shelf. The extraction process also is 100% natural, and uses no solvents. Being able to provide protection in this low-dose format allows Bergacyn to support improved compliance and a better cost profile for the end consumer, as well as market differentiation in finished product formulations. Bergacyn is suitable for multiple applications, from capsules, tablets, and powders to medical foods, shots, and beverages.

"The collaboration with H&AD Srl, the Italy-based owners and manufacturers of Bergacyn, is energizing," says K. G. Rao, CEO of DolCas Biotech. "Bergacyn, and the diligent research conducted on it, signals a new direction in providing healthy support to the liver to create positive holistic change throughout the body. The productive interaction between Clinical Research Centers, H&AD Srl, and DolCas Biotech represents an innovative environment for further development of this 100% natural product, adds Mollace.

Other exciting plant-based brands in the DolCas portfolio to appear at the show include: TruOliv™, an organic extract of true olive fruits and leaves, with scientific support for its benefits to human health; MoriKol™, a bioavailable, tripeptide marine collagen for skin health; Fortiquin™, a five-ingredient, patent-pending blend of herbal extracts and nutrients targeting male sexual health; and Curcugen™, a 100% natural, water-dispersible curcumin ingredient. The latter two are marketed by Dolcas-Tenshi Bioceuticals, US.

Visit us at SupplySide West, October 15-19, in Las Vegas, booth #667.

Bergacyn is a registered trademark of H&AD srl, exclusively licensed to DolCas Biotech, LLC.

