Dolce by Wyndham Expands U.S. Portfolio

As demand grows for stays that seamlessly blend place, design, and culture, Dolce is entering markets that naturally deliver on all three. With a curated mix of boutique-style properties and group-friendly hotels, the brand continues to evolve and grow its portfolio, tailoring each new offering to the rhythms and expectations of today's modern traveler.

"At the heart of the Dolce brand are hotels rooted in their destinations, with experiences shaped by place, design and how people want to travel today. As the brand further expands, we're growing in high-demand destinations that leave a lasting impression, building a portfolio of properties that deliver thoughtful, consistent, high-quality stays that not only wow guests but help drive long-term value for owners."

- Leo Danese, Vice President, Upscale and Lifestyle Brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Distinctive Destinations, Designed to Inspire

From vibrant coastal escapes to serene desert retreats and historic Hudson Valley settings, Dolce's newest openings highlight the brand's commitment to delivering unique, design-forward stays in sought-after destinations.

Dolce by Wyndham Miami Beach

Located in the heart of South Beach, the 90-room boutique hotel offers a design-forward retreat just steps from the ocean, the Miami Beach Convention Center and Lincoln Road. Guest rooms feature private balconies, plush bedding and light-filled interiors, blending Mediterranean warmth with modern comfort—all complemented by curated works from internationally acclaimed photographer Greg Lotus throughout the property.



Designed for both relaxation and energy, the hotel features inviting social spaces, elevated dining and seamless access to Miami's renowned beaches, nightlife and cultural attractions. Whether guests are in town for a weekend escape, a convention or a longer stay, the property delivers a vibrant, highly connected experience rooted in its surroundings.

V Capri Palm Springs, a Dolce by Wyndham

Set against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, V Capri Palm Springs, a Dolce by Wyndham, offers a retro-chic desert escape designed for both relaxation and connection. Just minutes from downtown and the Palm Springs International Airport, the hotel features more than 140 guest rooms and suites with private patios or balconies, many with mountain or pool views.



The property blends mid-century inspiration with modern comforts, highlighted by resort-style pools, cabanas and an adults-only poolside bar. Guests can enjoy creative dining at GiGi's, along with a range of additional amenities including a 24/7 fitness center and flexible gathering spaces, making it ideal for both leisure and group travelers.

Sleepy Hollow Hotel, a Dolce by Wyndham

Located in New York's scenic Hudson Valley just 30 minutes from New York City, Sleepy Hollow Hotel, a Dolce by Wyndham offers a tranquil, estate-style retreat set on expansive grounds. The hotel features more than 240 spacious guest rooms and suites, along with an indoor pool, fitness center and on-site dining. With convenient access to the city, the property is an attractive option for groups seeking a spacious, scenic destination, surrounded by iconic landmarks such as Kykuit, the Rockefeller Estate and Lyndhurst Mansion.



With over 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including one of the largest ballrooms in Westchester County, the property offers an ideal setting for conferences, weddings and retreats, all set across 11 acres of landscaped grounds in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

Defined by Place, Designed for Stay

The Dolce portfolio spans distinctive destinations around the world, known for thoughtful design, a strong sense of place and a longstanding heritage in creating environments that foster connection—from elevated leisure stays to inspired meetings and events. Notable properties around the world include Dolce by Wyndham Versailles in France, set on the grounds of the historic Domaine du Montcel; Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı in Türkiye, offering a refined coastal escape along the Aegean; and Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa, a Sicilian escape where Mediterranean charm meets elevated, design-forward hospitality.

Rooted in this tradition, Dolce by Wyndham delivers hotels that reflect their destinations while harnessing Wyndham's global scale, expansive distribution network and the reach of its award-winning Wyndham Rewards® program—now inclusive of more than 122 million enrolled members worldwide. For owners, the brand offers the best of both worlds: a flexible upscale platform that drives guest appeal and long-term performance, supported by the visibility, demand, and proven results of Wyndham's global system.

For more information, including franchising opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham

Inspirational environments foster big ideas. That's the philosophy behind Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham®. A curated collection of unique destinations, Dolce redefined modern meetings using creative spaces, state-of-the-art technology, nourishing food and beverage programs and inspired activities. From Miami Beach to Hanoi, Dolce's breathtaking locations provide the backdrop to incredible travel experiences. Learn more at www.dolce.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with over 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 122 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts