Wyndham Launches Native ChatGPT App

Built specifically for conversational search, the app allows users to explore approximately 8,400 hotels across Wyndham's global portfolio through map-based navigation, amenity filters and interactive hotel cards, all within ChatGPT's interface. Travelers can refine results using natural language prompts and seamlessly transition to WyndhamHotels.com to complete bookings, creating a streamlined path from inspiration to stay.

The launch represents Wyndham's second major LLM integration. In 2025, it became the first major hotel company to go live on Anthropic's Claude and is actively expanding its AI presence, including an upcoming integration with Google's AI Mode. Together, these efforts position Wyndham to help shape AI-driven travel discovery while meeting travelers where they are.

"Conversational AI is reshaping how travelers discover and book. With our native ChatGPT app launch, Wyndham is helping our hotels stay at the forefront—building on years of AI investment to directly connect with guests in new ways while ensuring the experience is both intuitive and highly visual."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Built on a Cloud-Based AI Foundation

Wyndham's ChatGPT app builds on the Company's broader technology and AI strategy, rooted in years of early investment in cloud-based, mobile-first platforms that are changing how franchisees operate their hotels—helping unlock efficiencies, improve performance and drive measurable gains to their bottom line.

At the core of that strategy is a scalable technology ecosystem powered by industry-leading partners including Aven Hospitality (formerly Sabre), Oracle, Amazon, Adobe and Salesforce, among others. Since 2018, Wyndham has invested more than $450 million in technology and in 2020, became the first major hotel company to fully migrate its systems to the cloud. Those early moves established a modern, flexible foundation, enabling faster innovation, easier deployment of new capabilities and greater agility as AI reshapes hospitality.

Turning AI Innovation into Owner-ROI

Building on its foundation, Wyndham is now embedding AI across its enterprise, helping deliver measurable ROI for franchisees. For example, since launching in its call centers, AI-powered tools have aided in reducing average handle times by 7%—saving both guests and franchisees thousands of hours—while simultaneously helping improve agent training and conversion rates. Meanwhile, partnerships with established and emerging providers are helping the Company scale its intelligent marketing, drive higher guest engagement and capture more demand.

Outside of the enterprise, Wyndham is extending that same AI-driven approach directly into its hotels. Wyndham Connect, the Company's Canary-powered guest engagement platform available at no incremental cost to franchisees, and Wyndham Connect PLUS, an enhanced version of the platform, bring a range of opt-in, AI-powered tools to hotel owners and their teams—powering guest engagement, automating routine operations and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

These platforms are already delivering measurable results, including the handling of millions of AI-driven interactions while helping drive incremental upsell revenue, reduced call volumes and increased direct bookings. The most engaged hotels last year averaged more the $60,000 in incremental revenue, with the highest performing hotel exceeding $200,000.

"As AI becomes central to how travel is planned and purchased, our focus is on translating innovation into real results for owners. Whether it's helping reduce operating costs, drive incremental revenue or expand distribution through new platforms like ChatGPT, our goal is to enable franchisees to compete more effectively while delivering a better experience for guests."

- Michael Mahar, SVP and Head of Commercial Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Together, Wyndham's AI-focused initiatives reflect a unified, forward-looking technology strategy that is already delivering measurable returns for franchisees. From incremental direct bookings and lower operating costs to collective millions in new revenue streams, Wyndham's approach is reshaping how the Company drives value for hotel owners while making travel more seamless and personalized for guests.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,400 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 124 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham's current views and expectations with respect to the use of technology, including AI technologies, and the opportunities resulting therefrom. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "goal," "future," "forward," "remain," "confident," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures, which may impact decisions by consumers and businesses to use travel accommodations; global trade disputes, including with China; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; Wyndham's relationships with franchisees; the ability of franchisees to pay back loans owed to Wyndham; the impact of prior or any future impairment charges related to the credit Wyndham extends to its franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; global or regional health crises or pandemics including the resulting impact on Wyndham's business, operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; Wyndham's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to Wyndham's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and Wyndham's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in Wyndham's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are not the only ones Wyndham may face and additional risks may arise or become material in the future. Wyndham undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts