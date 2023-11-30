Dolce Media Group Becomes Exclusive Media Agency for Toronto FC Star Federico Bernardeschi

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dolce Media Group (DMG), an award-winning multi-disciplinary marketing agency and publisher of both Dolce Magazine and City Life Magazine, is proud to announce it has become the exclusive media agency for Federico Bernardeschi, one of the world's top soccer stars, who has played at the highest level with the Italian National Football Team, Juventus and now Toronto FC.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bernardeschi in building his personal brand as he continues to shape pop culture as an influencer both on and off the pitch," says Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, Co-founder and Publisher of Dolce Media Group. "We look forward to taking a collaborative approach with Federico, identifying opportunities to leverage DMG's history of partnering with some of the world's leading luxury brands. DMG's Talent Representation Division will be curating marketing alliances and collaborations between Bernardeschi and brands in fashion, travel, health, beauty, sport, and entertainment."

Some past brand collaborations have included photoshoots and appearances for Nike, Armani, Etro, Giuseppe Zanotti, Zegna, and Christian Louboutin.

Since his arrival in July 2022 Bernardeschi has been one of Toronto FC's biggest acquisitions. Under new head coach John Herdman he'll be one of the club's lynchpins as it begins its road back to MLS dominance it enjoyed as recently as 2017 when it won the MLS Cup.

As important as it will be for DMG to fuel the growth of Bernardeschi's personal brand, DMG believes it is equally important that its clients give back to the community, and Bernardeschi and his wife, Veronica Ciardi, agree whole-heartedly. In their recent cover story for City Life Magazine they shared their enthusiasm and support for Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in King City, a beautiful facility north of Toronto that has rescued almost 3,000 dogs since it opened in 2014.

"I look forward to working with Dolce Media Group as I admire this agency's deep sense of commitment to their clients and brands," says Bernardeschi. "Their expertise in marketing and brand development will accelerate the goals I have for my personal brand." 

Dolce Media Group is a full-service industry leader in marketing, design, video production, social media and marketing campaigns. In 2022 DMG was named one of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World by the prestigious New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

