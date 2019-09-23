DOLE Inspires In The Aisle With New Snap & Store Fridge Packs
Innovative clear, resealable packaging makes ordinary meals "Extra" - in a snap
Sep 23, 2019, 06:00 ET
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dole Packaged Foods, LLC unveiled DOLE® Fridge Packs, a new line of shelf stable packaged fruit in user-friendly containers that snap, stack, and store in the fridge, so the refreshing, delicious taste of DOLE fruit is always at hand.
"Shoppers around the country told us they love the way simply adding fruit makes everyday meals special," said Brad Bartlett, President of Dole Packaged Foods. "Our new Dole Fridge Packs elevate the experience, with clear containers that let you see the delicious fruit inside. Plus, they're stackable for easy storage in the fridge or pantry, and the snap-shut lids allow you to enjoy a portion and keep the rest in the fridge for later."
Dole Fridge Packs are easy to use in favorite recipes, like salad, stir fry, and baking, or they can be enjoyed right from the container. The 15 oz packages come in four delicious varieties: Pineapple Chunks, Mandarin Oranges, Peach Slices and Mixed Fruit.
- Stackable container with a snap & store lid, space-saving design stacks neatly
- Clear plastic container makes it easy to see the fruit inside
- All-natural fruit in juice
- Naturally gluten-free, Rich in Vitamin C, Non-GMO, and the packaging is BPA-Free
- Each shelf-stable package has 3.5 servings of fruit, with 80-90 calories per serving
Dole Fridge Packs can be found next to the canned fruit at retailers nationwide, for approximately $2.49.
More nutritional information and recipes can be found at https://dolesunshine.com/products/fridge-packs.
About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com or dolesunshine.com/doing-good.
SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC
Share this article