Dole Packaged Foods Shines A Light On Nutrition Gaps With Malnutrition Labels

Inspired by the trusted and universally known nutrition label, the Dole initiative is designed to call attention to malnutrition and food insecurity. The campaign kicked off in New York, Los Angeles, and Baltimore with a series of larger-than-life projections meant to call attention city- and nationwide to alarming nutritional issues and further the awareness of the estimated 54 million people facing food insecurity today.

"At Dole, we don't accept the unequal world we live in. For a company like ours, where you can literally 'eat' our purpose, it is important to champion a world where access to good nutrition is a human right, for all," said Rupen Desai, global CMO. "We believe that good nutrition should be like sunshine – accessible, available, affordable for everyone, not just a few. Given we cannot do this on our own, Malnutrition labels is our way of raising awareness and calling for systemic change to address nutrition inequality. #sunshineforall."

Each label shines a light on malnutrition, touching on food insecurity, obesity, and the importance of good nutrition at the local, regional, national, and global levels with the goal of driving awareness of systemic food inequity. For example, Malnutrition Fact: 117 million US adults suffer from at least one chronic disease related to improper nutrition and lack of exercise.

"Malnutrition is a world health crisis that goes unnoticed by most of us. It's inspiring to partner with a client that is brave enough to put a spotlight on it," said Saulo Rocha, executive creative director, DAVID Madrid. "These labels are meant to engage people in this crucial conversation and the systemic change nutrition needs. And boldly enough that you can't ignore it."

The integrated awareness initiative will be supported by out-of-home, paid digital, content, and social and is just one of many global activations being led by the brand as they bring "The Dole Promise" to life. To learn more, visit sunshineforall.com.

The Malnutrition Labels were conceived in partnership with DAVID Madrid and Miami, and implemented with support from agency partners including Spark Foundry, High Wide & Handsome, National Experiential and Peppercomm.

To see the full details of "The Dole Promise," visit sunshineforall.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on three pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

The Dole Promises are from the Dole Asia Holdings group of companies, and apply to their products, which can be seen at sunshineforall.com.

