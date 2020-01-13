Dole Packaged Foods Signs On For Three More Years Of The Dole Great Race

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods announced today that it has agreed to continue the title sponsorship of one of the region's most popular running events, the Dole Great Race in Agoura Hills for three more years. The new agreement will go through the March 2022 race and will be Dole's 19th consecutive year of the title sponsorship.

Besides financial backing, Dole will be providing a cornucopia of healthy, nutritious products for runners and their families during race weekend. These will include Dole® Fruit Bowls, Dole® Snack Bites, Dole® Pineapple Juice and other healthy Dole products. The company will also continue its commitment to hunger relief with "Let Sunshine In, Drive Hunger Out" food drive associated with the race.

"We are thrilled to continue our wonderful relationship with the Dole Great Race," said Brad Bartlett, President Dole Packaged Foods Americas. "We have a rich history together and the event fits perfectly with Dole Packaged Foods' belief that regardless of age, gender, location or economic reality, everyone has the right to nutrition and wellness. The Dole Great Race partnership enables us to 'Share the Sunshine' by raising funds for local schools in the area, many of which our associates' children attend."

"We couldn't put on the quality event that our runners and the community have come to expect without the generosity of Dole Packaged Foods," said race director Danny Greenberg. "Their support helps make this one of California's truly great running events."

The award-winning 35th annual Dole Great Race takes place on Saturday, March 28 and features six different races: the Chesebro Half Marathon (mostly trail course), Neftin Mazda 10K, Arrowhead Water 5K, 15K Combo, Camp Kinneret Family Fun Run, Kids Mile and LA's #1 Post-Race Party. The event has established itself as a national event, awarded best half marathon in the U.S.A. and a top 10K, attracting participants from more than 35 states and 365 cities. To find out more and to register to run, visit the Dole Great Race website at GreatRace.run and socially @GreatRaceLA.

One of the largest single private contributors to education in the region, the Great Race has donated more than $1.75 million to local schools since its inception.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com or dolesunshine.com/doing-good.

