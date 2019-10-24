Dole Packaged Foods Spotlights A Healthier Future With 2020 Rose Parade® Float

Dole Packaged Foods is driven to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives in a beautifully-preserved natural environment. At the forefront of the float, a large, contemporary-styled sun features Dole Packaged Foods' four pillars of sustainability – water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. An ombre of warm and vibrant roses and carnations brings to life the hope and rejuvenation of a new day, as the sun peaks over tropical gardens, paying homage to Dole's Hawaiian heritage and roots.

"In tune with this year's The Power of Hope theme, Dole is offering a healthy future within the reach of people across the globe," said Dave Spare, Vice President of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods. "We believe that everyone -- no matter income or physical location -- has the right to nutritious food, and we're aggressively acting to make a meaningful difference."

Sparkling waterfalls will cascade from the front sun rays as a spinning globe showcases the countries and regions of the world that Dole Packaged Foods sources healthy and nutritious non-GMO fruit, including the United States, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, China, Greece, Thailand and the Philippines, among other nations. Both sides of the float will be flanked by sixteen energetic dancers conveying shining optimism and entertainment to the eye-catching float.

Throughout its participation in the Rose Parade, Dole has impressed upon its global commitment to ensuring everyone has access to healthy, non-GMO foods. Every year the company and its partners donates over 2.5 million pounds of healthy food to support families in need through employee volunteerism and organized product donations and drives. From global sustainability efforts, to an ongoing commitment with hunger relief efforts, Dole Packaged Foods takes pride in supporting the well-being of communities all over the world and providing sunshine for all.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit dolesunshine.com or doleintlcsr.com.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 131st Rose Parade themed "The Power of Hope," on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, followed by the 106th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

