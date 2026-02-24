DOLE WHIP® EXPANDS INTO NEW RETAIL FORMATS AND FLAVORS BRINGING CONSUMERS A BRIGHT, UPLIFTING TREAT WHENEVER THEY NEED IT

Now In The Ice Cream Aisle*, Dole Whip® Retail Offerings Bring Consumers A Uniquely Fruit-powered Frozen Treat In Three Bold Flavors

New Flavor Tropical Guava Passion Hits Freezer Aisles at Select Retailers Nationwide

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC – a world leader in fruit innovation - announces a major expansion of its fast-growing Dole Whip® retail offerings, introducing new formats and a new tropical flavor that bring the iconic treat's smooth, creamy texture and real fruit goodness to more moments and more homes than ever before.

Consumers can now enjoy Dole Whip in three tropical flavors made with real fruit.

New Dole Whip® retail offerings have quickly become a fan favorite for its unique, uplifting feel, and indulgent creaminess—all without dairy or high fructose corn syrup. Now, the brand is building on that momentum with expanded retail offerings designed to meet consumers whenever and wherever they crave a little moment of sunshine.

Consumers can now enjoy Dole Whip in three tropical flavors made with real fruit:

Pineapple — a beloved classic that delivers bright pineapple flavor in every craveable spoonful.





— a beloved classic that delivers bright pineapple flavor in every craveable spoonful. Mango — bursting with the juicy sweetness of ripe mango, finished with a smooth, creamy texture.





— bursting with the juicy sweetness of ripe mango, finished with a smooth, creamy texture. NEW! Tropical Guava Passion — a vibrant, aromatic flavor fusion of guava and passion fruit - an exciting new addition sure to become a hit.

"Dole Whip is everything today's consumers are searching for but couldn't find in the aisle," said Mike Secor, VP of Marketing for Dole Packaged Foods US. "It's a moment of sunshine—smooth, creamy, vibrant, made with real fruit**, and unlike anything else on the market. That's why this isn't just a new product launch. It's a category disruption."

With its real fruit foundation, and creamy texture, the Dole Whip® retail lineup isn't ice cream, sorbet, sherbet, or gelato—it's something entirely new. Bringing fruit-powered flavor to the frozen aisle in the way only Dole can, the new retail dessert has no high fructose corn syrup and is dairy-free^. This launch marks Dole's bold step into creating and owning a new frozen dessert category anchored in fruit-first indulgence.

Enjoy a creamy flavor escape straight from your freezer, anytime. Dole Whip® is now available at select retailers nationwide including Albertson's, Harris Teeter, Publix, Ralph's, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Target, and more retailers with a limited time, seasonal return to Costco this spring. To get the scoop near you, visit DoleSunshine.com.

*Not an ice cream product, check ingredient label for details

**With natural flavor and other ingredients

^Manufactured on a line that also processes dairy (milk).

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a global leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit-based snacks across four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company offers a full line of packaged shelf-stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices—delivering the natural goodness of fruit to people around the world. Guided by its Dole Beliefs—Brighter Product, Brighter Planet, and Brighter Today—the company is on a mission to create a more sustainable future with a focus on environment, agriculture, nutrition, and building a shared value ecosystem through the goodness of fruit. For more information, visit dolesunshine.com.

