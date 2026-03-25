Dollar Flight Club Reports Airfare Prices Down as Much as 35% in Spring Hot Spots

New Data Shows Which Destinations to Book and Which to Avoid

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report, Dollar Flight Club , the leading platform for finding personalized flight deals, shows where flights are getting cheaper, and where they are getting more expensive right now.

Despite TSA woes and uncertainty around rising fuel costs, the company reports that Spring 2026 is one of the best times to book international travel in a few years. While some destinations are down as much as 35% from last year, some are skyrocketing, meaning saving on airfare is all about where you go, not when.

Dollar Flight Club compared average roundtrip economy fares for March, April, and May 2026 against the same window in 2025. These 14 destinations are down year-over-year with the Caribbean showing the most consistent, repeatable deals especially from East Coast and Florida hubs. While some destinations are more expensive than last spring, Dollar Flight Club says using a split-ticket strategy can help you save. For Europe, fly into a hub like London or Lisbon, then connect on a low-cost carrier. This regularly saves $100-$200 on routes like Milan and Barcelona. Experts also recommend setting fare alerts so you can book before prices increase. They also suggest flying midweek can save up to 15-25%, compared to weekends.

"This is one of the better booking windows we've seen since pre-pandemic pricing normalized," said Founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club Jesse Neugarten. "Latin America and the Caribbean are where the value is right now, especially out of the East Coast and Florida. We're seeing sub-$200 fares to places like Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Aruba consistently, which is not typical for spring travel at this point in the booking cycle."

Destinations with the biggest price drops:

Cancún, Mexico (down 35%, avg. $251 roundtrip vs. $389 last year)

Marrakech, Morocco (down 31%, avg. $172 vs. $248)

Bogotá, Colombia (down 27%, avg. $233 vs. $319)

Milan, Italy (down 23%, avg. $323 vs. $418)

Mexico City, Mexico (down 22%, avg. $270 vs. $348)

Airfare prices are also down, between 15% and 20%, to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Barcelona, Brazil, Rome and Stockholm.

"More supply than demand is driving price drops across a lot of key routes," says Neugarten. "One thing we are watching closely is that fuel prices are a wildcard right now. With oil pushing higher, airlines will eventually have to adjust. But fares haven't caught up yet which is why this current window matters more than usual and being flexible can really help you find those deals."

Destinations where airfare is higher than last spring:

Bangkok, Thailand (up 14%, avg. $509 vs. $448)

Athens, Greece (up 14%, avg. $537 vs. $471)

Dublin, Ireland (up 11%, avg. $432 vs. $389)

Dollar Flight Club recommends midweek departures when possible and says the best deals right now are going to travelers booking 3–6 weeks out and staying flexible.

The Spring 2026 Travel Report is available at dollarflightclub.com/articles/spring-2026-travel-price-report-where-airfare-is-down-as-much-as-35-and-a-few-places-to-avoid/

Other Takeaways

International deals are down an average of 22% across the top affordable destinations

Caribbean routes are offering some of the best value

Flexibility on dates can still save you $50–$150 on most routes

For more information about how personalized flight deals can save you money on travel, visit www.dollarflightclub.com .

About Dollar Flight Club

Dollar Flight Club is a trusted travel membership service helping more than 3 million members find the best flight deals worldwide, saving up to 90% on airfare. The platform's personalized alerts deliver curated deals tailored to members' preferred departure airports and dream destinations. Free membership is available, with premium plans offering even greater savings and exclusive perks like TSA PreCheck discounts and airport lounge access. With members projected to save $15 million in 2026, Dollar Flight Club is redefining affordable and accessible travel. www.dollarflightclub.com .

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SOURCE Dollar Flight Club