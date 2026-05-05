Dollar Flight Club Reveals Cheapest Places to Fly for Summer 2026 as Fuel Costs Drive Up Airfare

New data shows fares up 10–20%, but deals still exist in the Caribbean, Mexico, Southeastern U.S. and some European countries

SEATTLE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Flight Club , the leading platform for finding personalized flight deals, has released its Summer 2026 Cheap Flight Forecast , a new report unveiling the cheapest places to fly this summer. While airfare costs have increased overall due to rising fuel costs, route cuts and the decline of Spirit Airlines, the report shows there are still deals for travelers.

Dollar Flight Club Ranked the top 10 most affordable summer European destinations for U.S. travelers by deal frequency and lowest roundtrip economy fares. Peak summer fares to popular Western European cities are roughly 20% higher than last year, while Reykjavik, Dublin and Stockholm are offering the most consistent deal volume. Affordable summer beach destinations include Mexico and Puerto Rico, with Puerto Vallarta and San Juan offering sub-$300 roundtrip fares, which are 30-40% lower than Hawaii. Cancún and the Dominican Republic also remain under $400 despite peak season, with lower pricing partially driven by hurricane season, which runs June through November.

"The big takeaway is that this summer is going to be harder financially on travelers," said Founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club Jesse Neugarten. "Between Spirit Airlines' historic shutdown and jet fuel prices doubling since the Iran war started, this is the most volatile summer travel market in decades. But the deals haven't disappeared, they've just moved, and travelers need to know where to look."

According to Neugarten, most travelers are misunderstanding the fare spikes. While transatlantic prices are soaring as airlines pass along the increased fuel cost to consumers, short-haul routes to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America are holding steady. Flights to these destinations burn less fuel and are dominated by low-cost carriers that compete hard on price.

To compile the report, Dollar Flight Club analyzed more than 500,000 airfare data points across 65+ U.S. departure airports in late April and looked at roundtrip economy fares for travel June through August 2026.

Top 10 Most Affordable International Destinations & Average Price Ranges

Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico (BJX): $185–$288 San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU): $196–$300 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR): $228–$355 Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA): $266–$359 San José, Costa Rica (SJO): $276–$383 Mexico City, Mexico (MEX): $232–$420 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ): $279–$403 Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): $245–$371 Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ): $276–$393 Toronto, Canada (YYZ): $175–$425

Most Affordable Summer European Destinations for U.S. Travelers

Peak summer fares to popular Western European cities (Paris, Rome, London, Barcelona, Frankfurt) are running $1,700 to $2,100 roundtrip, roughly 20% higher than last year. The most affordable include Reykjavik, Dublin, and Stockholm, which showed the highest volume of reasonable fares, with low-end prices in the $350 to $500 range for early-season travel, as well as Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen.

According to Neugarten, "If you can shift to late August, almost every European city gets 30–40% cheaper."

Domestic Summer Travel Costs

The best domestic value destinations this summer are in the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Midwest. Neugarten suggests, "If you're on a tight budget, fly east, not west. Although West Coast airports like LAX, SFO and SAN are offering some deals, they have higher-than-average fares."

Spirit's May 2 shutdown will likely impact pricing in several of the most affordable destinations, particularly Fort Lauderdale (ranked #1) and Orlando (ranked #2), which were major Spirit hubs. Dollar Flight Club expects baseline prices on former Spirit routes to rise 20–25% within 3–6 months as budget carriers work to backfill capacity.

Other affordable U.S. destinations include Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Chicago and Nashville.

Other Takeaways in the New Travel Report

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, stands out as the most affordable beach destination

Canadian destinations offer some of the best value for cooler weather

Flexibility in where travelers choose to go can save thousands of dollars

Neugarten's biggest piece of advice, "Book now, not later. Airlines are cutting capacity every week. Fares aren't going to get cheaper, so if you see a deal, book it."

The Summer 2026 Cheap Flight Forecast Report is available at https://dollarflightclub.com/articles/summer-2026-travel-report/

About Dollar Flight Club

Dollar Flight Club is a trusted travel membership service helping more than 3 million members find the best flight deals worldwide, saving up to 90% on airfare. The platform's personalized alerts deliver curated deals tailored to members' preferred departure airports and dream destinations. Free membership is available, with premium plans offering even greater savings and exclusive perks like TSA PreCheck discounts and airport lounge access. With members projected to save $15 million in 2026, Dollar Flight Club is redefining affordable and accessible travel. www.dollarflightclub.com .

Contact:

Rachel McAllister

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SOURCE Dollar Flight Club