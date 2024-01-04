Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Ad Council Launch New PSAs Empowering Adults to Get Their High School Diploma

"Yearbook" is the latest for Finish Your Diploma campaign that has helped over 2 million people across the country find free adult education classes

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Just as Americans focus on New Year's resolutions and the positive changes they can make in their own lives, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) and the Ad Council are releasing today new public service advertisements (PSAs) that demonstrate how getting a high school equivalency (e.g. GED or HiSET) can have a positive, lasting impression on an entire family or community. The film was produced by Mofilm, a creative content agency that excels at authentically telling real people's real stories. Their role beyond the end-to-end production was creatively developing the concept and sourcing the talent - a recent graduate with a real story that perfectly reflected the campaign narrative and goals.

The latest work turns the concept of a yearbook on its head when Ariel who got his high school equivalency with the support of an adult literacy center at age 22, is surprised and presented with a personalized yearbook with messages from his support network – friends, family and teachers. This yearbook is distinct as it celebrates not only Ariel's accomplishment, but some of the people who will be positively impacted by his hard work and dedication. The story encourages adults without their high school diploma to take the first step towards achieving this goal.

"Ariel's accomplishment has had such a positive impact on the people around him," said Heidi Arthur, Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer. "Seeing that ripple effect through the words of his colleagues and family who have been alongside him on his journey is a motivating reminder that you empower not only yourself, but also others around you when you get your diploma."

More than 29 million adults in the United States do not have a high school diploma, which means they are more likely to experience higher rates of unemployment and lower wages.1 A major barrier to getting a high school diploma as an adult is upsetting the balance at home as well as not knowing where or how to start the process. However, the Finish Your Diploma campaign makes it easier to take that first step by finding a nearby, free adult education center using the zip code search tool on FinishYourDiploma.org. Adult education centers across the country are there to help students achieve their education goals in a manner that helps them balance the complexities of work, home, and instructional preferences, including flexible schedules, one on one tutoring, and offering classes in Spanish to support adult learners who speak English as a second language.

"We are proud to partner with the Ad Council and Mofilm to share Ariel's story and inspire others to pursue their educational goals and dreams," shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "The new ads beautifully capture the power of education to unlock one's potential, open doorways to new opportunities and extend hope for a brighter future."

The new "Yearbook" PSAs will run in English and Spanish across multiple platforms, including television, radio, online and print.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Ad Council in creating this new PSA– a testament to our shared commitment to empowering adults on their educational journey," said Lee Margolis, G-ECD at Mofilm. "Working with the talented creative teams and applying our process of carefully curating talent 360 degrees around the camera, our goal was not only to capture the essence of personal triumph, but also to remind everyone that it's never too late to embrace the transformative power of education in the community."

The Finish Your Diploma campaign is a longstanding, successful collaboration between DGLF and the Ad Council. Since the original campaign launched in 2010, it has connected over 2 million Americans with the information needed to sign up for free adult education classes at FinishYourDiploma.org . The campaign is supported by longtime media agency of record Starcom, who is extending the reach of the latest creative via donated media provided by multiple media partners.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

Mofilm

Mofilm is a creative content agency within The Brandtech Group, the world's #1 digital-only marketing group. For over a decade, Mofilm has delivered powerful results for the world's largest brands - including Coca-Cola, Chevrolet, Hyatt and Unilever - with a unique approach that is innovative, sustainable, and inclusive by design. Leveraging a blend of smart AI solutions and the latest tech with people-powered creative productions, Mofilm delivers authenticity at scale better, faster and cheaper than anyone else while preserving premium commercial quality. Their 'creative department' is made up of 10,000+ global creators, making it as diverse as the world we live in. Mofilm has emerged as the industry leader in connecting brands with skilled creators through expert curation of top talent in front, behind, and around the camera. This thoughtful approach ensures a seamless reflection of shared and lived experiences with every unique subject matter and project brief.To see recent case studies of our work, visit us at, Mofilm.com

