Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the Ad Council Further Adult Education Program in Partnership with Facebook Creative Shop

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the Ad Council today announced a new phase of their ongoing Finish Your Diploma campaign, which reminds adults that it is never too late to fulfill their academic goals and get their high school diploma, through new creative developed by Facebook Creative Shop.

The stories highlight several individuals' journeys and motivations to earn their diploma as an adult while emphasizing the goal of getting a high school equivalency is attainable with hard work and dedication. Individuals interested in for free classes or more inspiring stories are encouraged to visit FinishYourDiploma.org as the first step.

"As adults consider finishing their diploma, often the greatest challenge is simply knowing where to go for support and having the courage to take the first step towards completing their diploma," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "By coupling real stories with information about free local adult education classes and resources, we hope the new PSAs will inspire and empower individuals to pursue their dreams through education."

Since March 2020, unemployment among adults with less than a high school diploma has nearly doubled and spiked in April at a 21.2% unemployment rate. Adults looking to start or continue working toward their high school equivalency can use a zip code search on FinishYourDiploma.org to find free adult education classes near them and attend classes, via remote, in-person or hybrid education models.

"Success stories are shared by millions of people across the country," said Heidi Arthur, Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer. "There's no more important step than the first one, and once you do that, you'll realize that getting your diploma really is possible."

Many adults who did not finish high school would like to complete their diploma to access college or new potential career paths, but they may not know where to start. These individuals are often parents raising children, working full time and may not know about local and free resources available to help them attain their high school equivalency.

The Finish Your Diploma campaign is a longstanding, successful collaboration between the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the Ad Council. Since the original campaign launched in 2010, it has connected 1.5 million Americans with the information needed to sign up for free adult education classes at FinishYourDiploma.org. The campaign is supported by longtime agency of record Starcom, who is extending the reach of the latest creative via donated media provided by multiple media partners.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers to support adult, summer, youth and family literacy initiatives. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

