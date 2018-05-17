Dollarama to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

MONTREAL, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) and will issue its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, covering the period from January 29, 2018 to April 29, 2018, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call after the annual and special meeting of shareholders to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions. Media may participate in the call on a listen-only basis.