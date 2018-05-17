MONTREAL, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) and will issue its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, covering the period from January 29, 2018 to April 29, 2018, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET).
Management will hold a conference call after the annual and special meeting of shareholders to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions. Media may participate in the call on a listen-only basis.
|
Meeting Details
|
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Location: Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, Québec
|
Call Details
|
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial-in number: (514) 392-1478 or (866) 223-7781
|
Conference call replay (available until July 7, 2018)
(514) 861-2272 or (800) 408-3053
Access code 2684236#
About Dollarama
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items. Our 1,160 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold in individual or multiple units at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-to-hold-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-and-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-results-300650562.html
SOURCE Dollarama Inc.
Share this article