DOL's Veterans' Employment and Training Service Partners with SkillStorm to Offer Tech Training for Transitioning Service Members and Military Spouses

Service members and their spouses will access SkillStorm's tech hiring and training programs that ease their transition to civilian life and provide a pathway to meaningful employment in the tech industry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm today announced its selection by the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) to participate in its Transition Assistance Program Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP). This new partnership will help connect transitioning service members and their spouses to SkillStorm's in-demand tech training that leads to family-sustaining careers in the civilian technology sector.

"Transition can be challenging, and the support from SkillStorm for our transitioning service members, and their spouses, makes it easier for them to chart their new course," said Assistant Secretary James Rodriguez, U.S. Department of Labor, Veterans' Employment and Training Service. "The work our partners with the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program do makes a difference, and VETS is thankful for SkillStorm's contributions and impact, and we look forward to continued partnership."

While veteran unemployment is below the national average, underemployment poses a major challenge for veterans, who experience underemployment at a rate over 15% higher than their civilian counterparts. Military spouses are also vulnerable to employment issues: 21% of military spouses are unemployed , a rate about seven times higher than civilian workers. Additionally, the ~270,000 military spouses who are employed report challenges accessing child care, underpayment, and opportunities in their career field. Frequent moving due to their service member's reassignments or issues transferring professional licenses between states and internationally also prevents or delays participation in the workforce.

"For too long, unemployment and underemployment have plagued veterans and their spouses, disrupting their economic stability and undermining their career potential," said retired Lieutenant Colonel John Tansill, Director of Veteran Affairs at SkillStorm. "We're addressing these challenges head-on by delivering the tech training and certifications most desired by employers to the military community at no cost, equipping them with the skills needed to secure stable, rewarding careers post-separation."

SkillStorm joins a roster of 63 trusted governmental and non-governmental organizations committed to promoting the economic mobility and career opportunity of transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Employment Navigators—located on 37 U.S. and overseas Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy installations—will refer transitioning service members within their last two years of service and their spouses to SkillStorm's unique tech hiring and certification programs—available to transitioning service members at no cost through Techforce by Design, SkillBridge, VET TEC, and COOL and to spouses with scholarship funding through MyCAA—to prepare them for high-wage careers in information technology, cybersecurity, and software development.

SkillStorm is proud to join VETS in easing military separation and supporting the workforce readiness of the military community. SkillStorm has been recognized nationally for its service to veterans and military spouses with the 2024 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer award and the Department of Labor's 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award. SkillStorm has also been recognized in the Military Times' 2023 Best for Vets: Employers and Top 24 Military Spouse Employer rankings.

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Salesforce, AWS, ServiceNow, CompTIA, and Microsoft, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

