Domain Makeovers Begin with .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The XYZ Registry , owner of leading new top-level domain (nTLD) .xyz , has announced the launch of new domain extensions specifically for the beauty industry, .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , and .Makeup . These new domain names will be available to trademark holders starting December 1, 2020 and to the general public on March 2, 2021.

.Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup are the first new TLDs made to serve the booming beauty industry. The global cosmetic products market was valued at $532 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market size of $805 billion by 20231. This explosive growth is thanks in large part to online connectivity and the rise of beauty influencers promoting makeup, hair care, and skincare products on social media, with beauty related content reaching over 169 billion views on YouTube in 20182. Beauty retailers aren't the only businesses that can benefit from these new domains. There are 1.3 million hair stylists, barbers, and other hair care professionals in the United States alone3.

This affordable and unrestricted lineup of new domains is open to anyone looking for a head-turning brand presence. With an expected MSRP of $15-20/year, a beauty brand can utilize .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup to attract niche and mass markets with modern, industry-specific domain names. Independent beauty professionals and social media influencers can establish themselves as makeup and hair authorities with polished .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup URLs. Beauty fans can share cult-favorite products, makeup tutorials, and hair care tips and tricks on .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup blogs and online publications.

"We are excited to launch these beautiful domain extensions to help small businesses and entrepreneurs tap the global beauty market," says XYZ CEO Daniel Negari. "These extensions will give millions of beauty brands and professionals the chance to get a modern, memorable, industry-specific domain name."

The launch phases and pricing of .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup show the XYZ Registry's commitment to making the new domain endings accessible to a wide audience while helping businesses protect their brands. Once .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup officially launch into General Availability on March 2, 2021, most domains will be available for only $15-20/year MSRP (depending on the retailer), down from the current $8,000 price tag of the previously launched .Makeup TLD. Businesses who have trademarks registered in the Trademark Clearinghouse get first access to .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup from now until March 2, 2021 for an additional application fee. The general public first gets the opportunity to register their most desired domain names during the "Early Access Period," where application fees start high on the first day and decrease over time until the domains go into General Availability.

The XYZ Registry is launching .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup alongside .Quest , the domain that proves to your audience that you will lead them to the destination they're seeking. Made for gurus, experts, and authorities in any field, .Quest follows the same launch phases with trademark holder availability starting December 1, 2020.

Head to Go.Beauty to claim your desired domain and to find more information about trademark protection . For questions please reach out to [email protected] .

About XYZ

XYZ is a next generation technology company giving all people fresh domain name options, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz . The registry also operates .Cars, .Car, and .Auto , .College , .Rent , .Security , .Protection , .Theatre , .Storage , .Baby , .Monster , and .Quest . Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired , or at www.gen.xyz .

